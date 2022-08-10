Read full article on original website
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Fashion experts bring first 810 Day Fashion Show to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Dressed to the nines, Flint celebrated 810 Day this year in style with a sidewalk runway and a showcase of the area’s high fashion apparel. Flint residents, designers, models and fashion enthusiasts gathered in Buckham Alley on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to watch some of Flint’s best local designers in the first ever 810 Day Fashion Show.
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
The $200,000 guitar for sale at Elderly Instruments in Lansing
Repair shop manager Steve Olson was able to give a break down on a handful of the rarest and most desirable electric guitars in Elderly’s vault.
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
1 killed in fight at General Motors plant in Michigan
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man died Thursday morning after a fight between custodial workers at a General Motors assembly plant in Michigan, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they responded around 1:40 a.m. to GM’s Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Detroit News reported. They found a 49-year-old Pontiac man unconscious and bleeding and later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the newspaper.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists faces additional charges
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists is facing additional charges of reckless driving and injuring other riders. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was initially charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
9th annual BBQ Cook-off to be held at Davison Farmers Market this Saturday
DAVISON, MI – Davison’s 9th annual family-friendly BBQ Cook-off event will be held this Saturday, August 13 at the Davison Farmers Market. The summertime BBQ Cook-off event is located at the market, 8110 E. Court St. It will kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Spicer Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Fenton
There’s nothing quite like a visit to an orchard in the great state of Michigan. Places like Spicer Orchards in Fenton are the perfect place for a family adventure and offer plenty to see, do, and taste. Whether you’re after the perfect pumpkin for Halloween, fresh cider and donuts,...
Drivers want more signage at new Dort Hwy extension
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest finished project from the Genesee County Road Commission igniting concern for drivers. The new Pollock and Dort Highway extension opened about two weeks ago and since drivers began to take the route many report that the limited amount of signage in the area isn't giving them enough notice to slow down for a stop sign at the intersection.
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Mason are warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts. According to authorities, three vehicles were stolen and three were broken into in Mason over the weekend. City officials released the following tips to mitigate theft:. Take your keys. Leaving your...
