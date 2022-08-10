Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Sun through the weekend, then showers next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our weather will feature two completely different setups into this weekend and next week. A huge area of high pressure over the Great Lakes moving in now will park itself overhead this weekend. That will bring us fair weather, with low humidity, mild air and loads of sunshine. Temperatures during the day will hold in the 70s, and we’ll fall well into the 50s overnight. Great weather to open up the windows and get some fresh air inside! Then, we’ll flip the script next week. An upper level disturbance will move in Monday into Tuesday, bumping up our rain chances each day. Clouds will win out, and with the frequent showers, temperatures will remain a little cool, in the lower half of the 70s. While almost each day will feature rain chances, no day will be a washout, and neither will the whole week. Rain chances will likely spike on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight drying trend on Thursday, and mainly dry weather by Friday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Gorgeous conditions into weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Tons of sunshine is in store on Friday with a breeze out of the north. Temperatures will be in the 70s. There will be cool weather on with temperatures in the 50s for most, but 60s near the lake and 40s possible south of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Some wind on Thursday, mild weather into weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A cold front on Thursday will bring a couple of hours of clouds and maybe a sprinkle. Following the front, plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the afternoon with temperatures near 80 degrees and low humidity. A freshening breeze out of the northwest...
Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
WHEC TV-10
City celebrates first-ever Dominican Day on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city is hosting its first-ever Dominican Day celebration on Sunday at the International Plaza on 828 North Clinton Avenue. The celebration will feature food, live music, dance, and games including dominos. These will also be storytelling and children’s activities led by the Rochester Latino Theatre.
2 people shot on Child St. in Rochester
Upon arrival, officers located the two victims, who were both shot in the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Wickham farms sunflower festival and corn maze returns
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday marks the start of the 6th annual “Sunflower Spectacular” at Wickham Farms, a festival that includes tours of the farm’s 10-acre sunflower field and a corn maze. This year, the festival in Penfield also celebrates the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
13 WHAM
Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
Midday Bash: Food trucks, live music in downtown Rochester
Midday Bash is part of Downtown Definitely and features lawn games, food trucks, a relaxation station with an oxygen bar, a live DJ, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Free Dental Day’ in Rochester aims to serve hundreds Saturday
You’ll have your choice of a cleaning, filling, or a non-surgical extraction and its all first come first served.
Rochester Rundown: Firefighter to sue RFD, House of Mercy murder arrest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
WHEC TV-10
RTS to receive funding for zero-emission program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RTS will be receiving millions in federal funding to launch a new zero-emission bus program. Over $23 million will be invested to introduce hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses into their fleet. The funding is all provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s low and no-emission vehicle grant...
Alert canceled for missing 18-year-old from Rochester
Witnesses told police that Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue in the city at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s with this random charge on my Frontier bill?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a good question about a bill. A Frontier customer told us about a random charge that seemingly came out of nowhere. “I just received my new Frontier bill for my home landline. Instead of $33, it was $52. I pay early and have no back payments due. When I looked at the bill, they charged $9.90 for Frontier Com of America. I called customer service, and nobody could tell me what that was since it was new to the bills, but they couldn’t take it off my bill. My guess is they are making everyone pay for their internet fiber upgrades, even those people who don’t use their internet service.”
Comments / 0