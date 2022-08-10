Tennessee woman charged with child abuse in death of 13-year-old son

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville woman who is already facing several counts of child abuse has now been indicted in connection with her son’s death.

Cheyenne Maddox, 32, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment in relation to the death of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox.

Kadaris, who had cerebral palsy, was found dead in the family’s home on July 6.

At the time, Cheyenne was charged with five counts of child abuse in relation to other children found at the home but none for the death of her son. New evidence was presented to a grand jury this month, which led to a new indictment for Cheyenne.

She was taken into custody and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond. She had previously been released on bond in connection with her other charges.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are still possible.

