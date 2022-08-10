ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student

By Lucas Wright
CBS 42
 2 days ago

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher’s aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.

Shaundra Cartwright, 42, was taken into custody on Tuesday following a months-long investigation.

On June 8, the Millersville Police Department was contacted by a concerned family member of a 17-year-old boy regarding a sexual relationship between the child and Cartwright. Cartwright served as a teacher’s aide at White House Middle School.

Through the investigation, authorities found the relationship began about two years ago. Messages between the two were found on Snapchat.

Detectives found Cartwright had sex with the student approximately 15 times before family members of the student discovered what was going on.

The Millersville Police Department presented the case to a grand jury earlier this month. Sealed indictments were returned against Cartwright for statutory rape by an authority figure and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

She has been booked into the Sumner County Jail.

Cartwright has also been suspended without pay by Sumner County Schools, pending the outcome of criminal charges against her.

Comments / 56

Lisa York
2d ago

These Teachers and Any personnel that are around Our kids Need to be Held to the Higher Standard of The Old Days!! It’s Unfit and They should be prosecuted Hard!!

Reply
21
bish you wish
2d ago

When it comes to teachers there should be a harsher penalty for such crimes because they’re taking advantage of children in a place where they are supposed to be learning.

Reply(1)
23
AP_000593.e014c99853c84d838cc2c4fbf15c7832.2208
2d ago

Happened in Bedford county for years….everyone knows but nobody talks about it…she is still teaching….and one was offering abortions for years to student athletes and nobody batted an eye at it, but we are talking about Bedford County 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

Reply(4)
7
