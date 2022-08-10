20 Awesome TV Cameos Where A Celeb Guest Star Went On The Show Of A Fan/Friend

When John Krasinski directed an episode of The Office in Season 6 called "Sabre," he reached out to Christian Slater's agent and asked if the Heathers star would want to make a cameo appearance. Christian agreed and played himself in a Sabre video that was presented to Dunder Mifflin employees. In May 2022, John opened up about how much it meant to him to work with Christian, whose work he's enjoyed since his childhood years.

"One of the greatest memories for me in directing this episode was directing that industrial video for Sabre. I mean, just being on set with Christian Slater was a pretty big highlight of my career," John said, via the Office Ladies podcast . "Not only was he one of my favorite actors growing up, but he was the nicest, nicest human being and was such a big fan of the show, and you could tell. He actually just exuded this excitement to be on set, totally understood the joke and knew what he was doing, and it was just so much fun."