ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Mr. Positive: Ryan Crane picks up trash and sprinkles happiness in Galesburg

By Steve Davis, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdn7l_0hBhBK4l00

GALESBURG — It's hard not to miss Ryan "Sprinkles" Crane. You may have seen him walking along Henderson, Main and Kellogg Streets, wearing bright neon shorts, a wide-brimmed straw hat, a fanny pack with a sprinkles design, and a trash grabber in hand.

Crane started out by running as a way to stay fit, and soon noticed trash along his route. He started carrying rubber gloves to stop and pick up the garbage he saw, and soon started walking as his route grew longer.

"I kept going farther and farther and finding more stuff. There's a lot of trash in this town," laughs Crane.

Today his route, which takes him over the Moffitt and Bickerdyke bridges and through downtown, takes about an hour and 40 minutes. Some of the trash he has found include wigs, underwear and liquor bottles, which he disposes of, as well as cell phones and debit cards, which he takes to the Public Safety Building to be reunited with their owners. And through the experience, he has developed a very positive attitude about Galesburg and the people who live in it.

"I love everything about it," he said. "I love the way that people surround each other, and step up to help each other out."

In addition to cleaning up, Crane started sharing that positivity by starting "Flower Friday," where he delivered flowers to area businesses, and dropping off doughnuts and treats, to "bring their spirits up." He also recently created a fundraiser on social media to collect money and items for the Community Hygiene Pantry, raising over $2,100 dollars and a "pile of donations." He has also used his Facebook page to raise money and awareness for the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank, the Salvation Army food bank and the District 205 "Keisha Cares" (formerly SEL on Wheels) program.

"It's really amazing. I make a Facebook post and the community always steps up to help," Crane said.

Asked what he wants to be known for, Crane replied "I just want to be known as a guy who spreads happiness and positivity around the community."

Comments / 4

Related
WQAD

After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours

Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
BETTENDORF, IA
tspr.org

Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Galesburg, IL
Society
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
ESPN Quad Cities

We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport

If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo police ride along program

Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
GENESEO, IL
977wmoi.com

All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community

A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkles#Kellogg Streets
mystar106.com

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Nonprofit looking to collect 5,000 donated shoes from Galesburg area

GALESBURG — Soles4souls, a nonprofit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be holding a shoe drive with the aim of collecting 5,000 “gently used” shoes from Galesburg residents. Penny Wagher wrote in a news release that people can drop off shoes through Dec. 31 at the Immaculate Heart of...
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
qctoday.com

East Moline awarded nearly $24 million to connect downtown, the Bend and Rust Belt

East Moline is heading in the right direction as the city looks to improve streetscaping along roads connecting them to other areas in the Quad Cities. The third time was a charm as the city was awarded $23.7 million from the RAISE grant. This funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape will also be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.
EAST MOLINE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Meet the new Geneseo City Administrator

Brandon Maeglin was officially appointed Geneseo City Administrator after serving six months as the Interim City Administrator at the July 12 Geneseo City Council meeting. Previous to that, he was the City's HR director and held the office of City Clerk. Maeglin currently lives in Colona with his fiance' Tabitha...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

East Moline police warn public of stolen checks

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
EAST MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word

BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
PEORIA, IL
QuadCities.com

St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy