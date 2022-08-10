ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSF PromptCare clinic to move into former Cottage Hospital. Here's what you can expect

GALESBURG — OSF HealthCare is moving the location of its PromptCare clinic to 698 N. Kellogg St., the site of the former Cottage Hospital’s emergency department.

OSF HealthCare’s media relations coordinator, Lee Batsakis, announced the move on Tuesday, stating the new clinic is slated to open in September after OSF’s Galesburg PromptCare site leaves its current location next to the OSF St. Mary Medical Center at 3375 N. Seminary St.

“The space that was formerly an emergency department is being upgraded to serve patients in a new capacity and will provide larger capacity for provision of urgent care services, including on-site lab and imaging, in Galesburg and surrounding communities,” Batsakis wrote in the news release.

OSF HealthCare System bought the former Cottage Hospital at 695 N. Kellogg St. from Galesburg Hospital Corp. for $4 million in April 2022, according to the Knox County Assessor’s Office. At the time of the sale, the Cottage Hospital building was no longer considered an Illinois health facility.

Cottage Hospital closed on Jan. 8, 2022, after it was found deficient of various U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services codes. The hospital had lost 72% of its revenue after it lost its Medicare provider agreement on Dec. 27, 2021.

The Knox Clinic Corp. is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in eastern Michigan.

Batsakis described OSF PromptCare sites in Tuesday’s news release as “walk-in clinics designed to assess and treat minor illnesses and injuries when a patient’s primary care provider is unavailable.” These minor illnesses and injuries may include sprains, minor lacerations, respiratory infections or the flu.

More: OSF HealthCare welcomes three new advanced practice registered nurses in Galesburg

OSF PromptCare also will offer lab and radiology services on-site.

There will be other changes coming to OSF clinics in nearby areas, as the OSF Primary Clinic currently located in Knoxville at 104 S. Broad St. will move to 904 E. Main St. in August.

In Galva, OSF expects to open an OSF Rehabilitation satellite clinic in the OSF St. Mary Medical Center at 230 Exchange St., Unit D, this fall. This clinic will focus on physical therapy, balance issues, shoulder surgeries, knee/back/neck pain and more.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: OSF PromptCare clinic to move into former Cottage Hospital. Here's what you can expect

