Jimmy Johnson with Joe Rose: 'Swagger is Confidence'

By The Joe Rose Show
560 The Joe
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNlrE_0hBhArjB00

It's always a great surprise when the phone rings at 6:30am and it's the Hall of Fame Coach Jimmy Johnson calling from the Keys. Jimmy joined The Joe Rose Show on Wednesday morning to talk about the Canes, the NFL, and of course some great stories from throughout his career. You can listen to our full conversation right here!

Jimmy also has a new book with our friend Dave Hyde that is set to come out later this year. Make sure you CLICK RIGHT HERE to pre-order your copy now!

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
