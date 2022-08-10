Kansas officials cut ribbon on new wheat product facility in Phillipsburg

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) were in Phillipsburg Tuesday attending the ribbon-cutting of a new wheat protein ingredients facility, planned to be the largest of its kind in North America. Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels; is investing more than $250 million into the facility and is creating more than 60 new jobs as it ramps up to full capacity.

The ribbon-cutting comes during the Governor's Prosperity on the Plains tour promoting economic development in Kansas.

“Kansas is known for its high-quality wheat, and this cutting-edge facility will strengthen the competitive edge we have in the market,” said Governor Kelly.

In addition to building a wheat mill and vital wheat gluten plant, the company retrofitted the existing Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy corn-based ethanol plant to produce ethanol from wheat starch.

“Recognizing the rising demand for high-protein ingredients and innovative feed products, coupled with renewable fuels that reduce our carbon footprint, this investment fits with what we have successfully done many times in Summit’s history,” said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, Amber Wave’s parent organization. “We evaluated several sites in various wheat-growing areas and Prairie Horizon is ideally located. The wheat protein we will produce is a healthy ingredient used widely within baked goods, pet food and growing aquaculture feed markets.”

“Today, wheat protein demand in the U.S. is heavily reliant on imports,” Rastetter said, “and with consumers demanding more transparency about the origins of the food they eat, we see a real opportunity.”