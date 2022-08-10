NYPD officer faces strangulation, other charges after dispute with ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An off-duty NYPD officer faces strangulation and other charges after a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

Simon Alvarez, 24, was arrested around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 72nd Precinct, which covers parts of Park Slope, Sunset Park and Windsor Terrace.

Alvarez got into a dispute with his ex, according to police, who said the ex's child was in the room at the time.

Alvarez faces charges of strangulation, menacing, harassment, criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.