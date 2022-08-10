ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD officer faces strangulation, other charges after dispute with ex-girlfriend

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvN2W_0hBhApxj00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An off-duty NYPD officer faces strangulation and other charges after a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

Simon Alvarez, 24, was arrested around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 72nd Precinct, which covers parts of Park Slope, Sunset Park and Windsor Terrace.

Alvarez got into a dispute with his ex, according to police, who said the ex's child was in the room at the time.

Alvarez faces charges of strangulation, menacing, harassment, criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

Comments / 5

Lisa Joy
3d ago

If he can choke his child's mother..with the child watching..imagine what he does out on patrol. I hope he was fired. he should be a security guard at the dollar store..what a demotion😉

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn on Aug. 2 after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon along St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. and refused to pay. When a 59-year-old worker […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Strangulation#Park Slope#Sunset Park#Violent Crime#The 72nd Precinct#Windsor Terrace
PIX11

Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
MANHATTAN, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Bronx fatal stabbing arrest: Teen charged in cab driver’s killing

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities. Jaivon Cherry was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said. Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Aro Matos, 25, Arrested For The Murder Of Jayshua Nivar, 20

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 0409 hours, police responded to a male, shot in front of 717 E. 187th Street, within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 20-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with two (2) gunshot wounds to the head...
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy