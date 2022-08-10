ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Subscribe to the Beacon Journal's Summit County high school sports newsletter

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hru65_0hBhAWO200

The Beacon Journal's Summit County highschool sports newsletter is back for the 2022-23 season.

The newsletter, which is only available to subscribers, will be in your inbox every Tuesday and Saturday morning and feature exclusive insights, news and notes from the schools in our coverage area and a curated list of the latest high school sports coverage.

The initial launch of the newsletter last year was well-received, and we're excited to bring it back for the new school year. Particularly during football season, there's so much going on throughout the Akron area, and this newsletter will be the ideal space for the small tidbits and interesting notes that deserve to be shared, but don't fit neatly into a larger article.

It's going to be an exciting year for high school sports, and we hope you'll sign up for this newsletter, if you haven't already, to stay up to date throughout the season.

Subscriber-exclusive high school sports content

Here's a sampling of our recent high school sports content. See all of our coverage here.

High school football'The kids are hungry and they want to learn': Coach Doug Miller ready to lead Akron North football

Akron North Vikings:2022 high school football preview

Garfield Rams:2022 high school football preview

Akron East Dragons 2022 high school football preview

RankingsWho are Greater Akron's top offensive and defensive linemen? Here are 10 to watch in 2022

RankingsWho are Greater Akron's top high school football receivers/tight ends? Here are some to watch

Top QBs:Who are Greater Akron's top high school football quarterbacks? Here are 10 to watch

Barberton:Senior Roosevelt Andrews determined to 'get bigger, faster and stronger'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Barberton, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Summit County, OH
Education
County
Summit County, OH
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#The New School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Beacon Journal#Akron North#Rankingswho#Greater Akron
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

WHBC Hosts High School Football Coaches Dinner

The Kenny and JT show kicked off the 2022 high school football season doing their show live from St. Haralambos church and then “The Roadman” emceed the Men’s Club/WHBC Football Coaches Preview dinner live on 1480am. A packed house of diehard Stark County high school football fans...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two

Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s in airplane heaven

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself in ‘airplane heaven’ this morning as he previewed the Props and Piston Festival happening at the Akron-Fulton Airport. To learn more about this event that showcases airplanes, cars and motorcycles click here.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy