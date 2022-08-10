In these strange times, this might be your best bet for an off-the-grid luxe vacation. When the pandemic hit, millions left American cities for less crowded, less expensive suburbs and smaller towns. It was called the death of the city, but that’s not how it ultimately panned out. Big cities lit up again as offices opened up and people moved back in. Now the rents are much higher, not just in New York and L.A. but also all across the country. The housing shortage in the U.S. has disrupted the lives of buyers, too—prices have gone up more than 30% in the last few years.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO