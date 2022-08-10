ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The Best Fall Vacations in the U.S.

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Contrary to what your Instagram feed may lead you to believe, you don’t actually have to leave the country for...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Thibodaux, LA
State
Mississippi State
City
Houma, LA
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#United States#Road Trips#Gulf Coast#Americans
MySanAntonio

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFAR

Xanadu? No, It’s Xala, the Anti-Resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

In the region of Costalegre, Mexico, along a rugged Pacific coastline south of Puerto Vallarta, a place has emerged not unlike the Madrigal family sanctuary in Encanto: a self-sustaining development and community, poised to welcome visitors in 2023. Within 3,000 acres is five miles of undeveloped beach, home to nesting turtles; reforested farm and cattle-ranching land; two estuaries and a mango field; beachside villas and boutique hotels; and—intriguingly—a world-class skate park.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

Have $340,000 and Want to Vacation in a Survivalist’s Paradise?

In these strange times, this might be your best bet for an off-the-grid luxe vacation. When the pandemic hit, millions left American cities for less crowded, less expensive suburbs and smaller towns. It was called the death of the city, but that’s not how it ultimately panned out. Big cities lit up again as offices opened up and people moved back in. Now the rents are much higher, not just in New York and L.A. but also all across the country. The housing shortage in the U.S. has disrupted the lives of buyers, too—prices have gone up more than 30% in the last few years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
InsideHook

Which US City Has the Highest Taxes For Tourists?

An obnoxious reality where travel is involved, tourists taxes actually serve a pretty important purpose. For the uninitiated, tourists taxes are small fees levied on travelers, usually by way of accommodations, to help mitigate the effects of tourism and, more importantly, help curb overtourism. Which is why it should come as a surprise to none that the most expensive city in the world when it comes to tourist taxes is none other than Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy