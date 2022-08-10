VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.

VERNON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO