Wichita Falls, TX

Another cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with generally clear skies.
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clay County in northern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Henrietta, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Henrietta, Bellevue and northeastern Lake Arrowhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road. Forest service...
The economic impact of Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bikers from around the world are getting ready for the annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred and it’s only a couple weeks away. The event brings a lot more than just bikers to Wichita Falls. It also brings business to local restaurants and hotels. Lindsay...
Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the RBNC at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call. WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper...
‘Real to Reel’ exhibit to showcase Texoma cinematic history

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A one-of-a-kind exhibit is coming to the Museum of North Texas History for its annual regional museum network exhibition. The theme is Real to Reel, North Texas in Limelight and it will highlight cinematic history in the region. 12 area museums will be showcasing their...
Farmers Market Association, Downtown Development ready to move on

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmers Market Association has announced it’s new home after not being able to reach an agreement with Downtown Wichita Falls Development. The association is moving a few blocks away from the downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 8th and Ohio streets. Starting Aug. 20, there will be two farmers markets in the downtown area.
24 SPECTACULAR WATERFALLS IN TEXAS YOU CAN’T MISS

Despite being one of the states known as a generally hot, dry place, Texas has a surprising number of magnificent waterfalls. The Lone Star State is home to some beautiful waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed. During your next trip to Texas, make time to see one of these awesome...
Finding the most out-of-the-box Texas mascot name

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 Sports Photographer Jason Eggleston grew up west of Wichita Falls, and he noticed something during his trips back home over the years: There are some rather interesting high school mascot names around the great State of Texas. So we decided to hit the open...
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sheppard AFB murals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a collaboration that brought two new student-made murals to Sheppard Air Force Base. It was a semester-long project that...
WFPD reminds drivers to be cautious around school zones

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic laws regarding school safety such as school zone speed limits and crosswalks are important to look out for. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said it is illegal to ignore these traffic laws and it’s also dangerous for the children in school.
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
Alice is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
