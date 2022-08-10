Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Another cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with generally clear skies.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
newschannel6now.com
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
Downtown WF road closures during Hotter’N Hell weekend
The four-day event for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clay County in northern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Henrietta, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Henrietta, Bellevue and northeastern Lake Arrowhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters contain wildfire near Iowa Park
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - It appears firefighters were able to quickly control a fire burning north of Iowa Park Thursday afternoon. Firefighters from Iowa Park, Burkburnett, the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service all responded to wildfire between FM 368 and Bell Road. Forest service...
newschannel6now.com
The economic impact of Hotter’N Hell Hundred
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bikers from around the world are getting ready for the annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred and it’s only a couple weeks away. The event brings a lot more than just bikers to Wichita Falls. It also brings business to local restaurants and hotels. Lindsay...
newschannel6now.com
Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the RBNC at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call. WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper...
newschannel6now.com
‘Real to Reel’ exhibit to showcase Texoma cinematic history
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A one-of-a-kind exhibit is coming to the Museum of North Texas History for its annual regional museum network exhibition. The theme is Real to Reel, North Texas in Limelight and it will highlight cinematic history in the region. 12 area museums will be showcasing their...
newschannel6now.com
Farmers Market Association, Downtown Development ready to move on
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmers Market Association has announced it’s new home after not being able to reach an agreement with Downtown Wichita Falls Development. The association is moving a few blocks away from the downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 8th and Ohio streets. Starting Aug. 20, there will be two farmers markets in the downtown area.
365traveler.com
24 SPECTACULAR WATERFALLS IN TEXAS YOU CAN’T MISS
Despite being one of the states known as a generally hot, dry place, Texas has a surprising number of magnificent waterfalls. The Lone Star State is home to some beautiful waterfalls that shouldn’t be missed. During your next trip to Texas, make time to see one of these awesome...
KENS 5
Finding the most out-of-the-box Texas mascot name
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 Sports Photographer Jason Eggleston grew up west of Wichita Falls, and he noticed something during his trips back home over the years: There are some rather interesting high school mascot names around the great State of Texas. So we decided to hit the open...
newschannel6now.com
Preseason Previews: Dist. 4 3A-DI
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the preseason previews for District 4 3A Division I!
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Sheppard AFB murals
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a collaboration that brought two new student-made murals to Sheppard Air Force Base. It was a semester-long project that...
Your hometown girl Laura is coming back to the airwaves in Wichita Falls!
Have you ever felt like something was just suckin' the life outta ya? That very thing that you've been so incredibly passionate about your whole life, that thing you're committed to, the one thing you just know you're called to do... The one thing you were determined to succeed at...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD reminds drivers to be cautious around school zones
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic laws regarding school safety such as school zone speed limits and crosswalks are important to look out for. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said it is illegal to ignore these traffic laws and it’s also dangerous for the children in school.
kswo.com
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
newschannel6now.com
Alice is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
