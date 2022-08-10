Read full article on original website
Kenneth E. Gustafson
Kenneth E. Gustafson, 7/1/1954 – 7/29/2022. U.S. Army Veteran SPC4, Received National Defense Medal, Expert M-16. Son of Marlene (nee Hazen) and Kenneth Gustafson (both deceased). Brother of Kary Gustafson of Cleveland, OH, Toni Miller of Valencia, PA, Paul Gustafson (Cathy) of Goodyear, AZ, Pamela White (Bob) of Butler,...
Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash
A Minnesota running great is suspected of driving drunk after he was involved in a crash in Eden Prairie on Monday. Garry Bjorklund, 71, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was reportedly three times the legal limit when police tested his blood alcohol level, according to a search warrant affidavit. Bjorklund was...
wbut.com
Butler Students Tour Europe
As students prepare to return to the classroom in a few weeks, one local group will have lots of stories to share about a recent trip to remember. The Butler German and French Club traveled across Europe July 18th through the 26th. Teacher Jared Schneider explains why 30 students, teachers,...
wbut.com
Grove City YMCA To Take Over Management Of Shenango YMCA
The YMCA in Grove City is preparing to merge with another YMCA in the region. Officials with the YMCA in Grove City and Franklin say they have reached an agreement to merge and take over management of the Shenango YMCA. With the merger, Shenango will now be considered a branch...
Attorney general's office sues pool contractor following WCCO investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman. WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman...
wbut.com
SRU To Require 1st And 2nd Year Students To Live On Campus
Beginning next fall, first and second year full-time students at Slippery Rock University must live in University housing and purchase a meal plan. According to officials with the SRU’s Department of Student Affairs and Office of Housing and Residence Life, research proves that living on campus allows for better grades and improved retention.
fox9.com
Walz: State will keep police reinforcements in Minneapolis 'as long as it's necessary'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help the city's depleted police department curb violent crime, a move his Republican challenger said came too late. "We’ve never seen this number of them used before nor this length of time,...
wbut.com
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. At the Intermediate...
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
monitorsaintpaul.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson hires director of marketing
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has hired Jenna Mead as director of marketing, referendum and project planning. Mead previously was the director of partnerships for Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, where she managed strategic communications, video production and graphic design for school districts across the Midwest and nationally. She also was a multimedia television journalist for KAAL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota.
Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding
Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
wbut.com
Election Review Finishes 2nd Precinct; Results Nearly Identical
Butler County has finished the second precinct as part of their 2020 election review process—and the numbers once again are nearly identical. County solicitor Wil White says the count was completed Wednesday afternoon. The scanners and panel of volunteers counted 1,061 ballots from the Donegal Township precinct. He says...
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
knsiradio.com
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
