Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in southeastern Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws. Every year, any given police department […] The post Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems
No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man given 20+ citations for distributing anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a nearly one-year-long investigation, one Wisconsin man is facing over $4,000 in citations for hanging up anti-Semitic flyers. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an investigation into the distribution of anti-semitic flyers. The investigation started in December of 2021. The...
iheart.com
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
Milwaukee leaders fed up with former Northridge Mall issues
The former Northridge Mall has been vacant for nearly 20 years. The City of Milwaukee issued a demolition order in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges from the property owner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Tool begins making hand tools in the U.S. — a first for the company
Fast-growing toolmaker, Milwaukee Tool, has opened a $55 million facility in West Bend that will have about 150 people making screwdrivers and pliers. Other types of hand tools may be added later. Milwaukee Tool, owned by Hong-Kong based Techtronic Industries, is attempting for the first time to make hand tools...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
Wisconsin Woman in Slender Man Attack Drops Release Request
One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
100 years old and Margaret Krebs has one thing left on her bucket list
August 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Margaret Krebs of West Bend is turning 100 years old and one of the remaining goals on her bucket list is to work at a hardware store. That is exactly Krebs’ wish – and it’s coming true Thursday, August 11, 2022.
