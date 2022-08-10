Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis: Coaches, please fill out those preseason forms and help us cover your team
August is already here, and that means September and the girls high school tennis season is on its way. Please take a moment to completely fill out and submit our preseason information form. It will give us vital info for our upcoming season previews, and it’ll give us a strong foundation of contacts and info as we cover your season. Dates for all county/conference/invitationals with list of teams or format would be greatly appreciated as well.
HS football preview, 2022: Who are the Top 100 statistical leaders back this season?
The 2022 high school season is set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 26 and it promises to be another outstanding year in the Garden State - especially with public schools now playing down to true state champions. There are plenty of quarterbacks capable of throwing the ball all over...
HS football preview, 2022: New Jersey’s returning All-State, All-Group players
When it comes to high school football, New Jersey continues to produce terrific players on both sides of the ball. Whether it’s a lineman who does the dirty work in the trenches, a running back who always picks up that extra yard or a linebacker ready to deliver a nasty tackle, the Garden State delivers when it comes to high-octane guys whose motor never stops.
Clifton HS Mount Rushmore: Still time to VOTE for school’s top 4 sports figures of all time
Thanks to all of you who have voted so far on the Clifton Mount Rushmore project. We sure appreciate your input. To those who have not, come join the fun; there is still time to cast your votes. But not much is left. The poll ends at noon on Monday, and the winners will be revealed soon after on that same day here on NJ.com. So, take advantage of these few days to vote on the top sports figures ever from this Passaic County school.
