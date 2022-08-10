Thanks to all of you who have voted so far on the Clifton Mount Rushmore project. We sure appreciate your input. To those who have not, come join the fun; there is still time to cast your votes. But not much is left. The poll ends at noon on Monday, and the winners will be revealed soon after on that same day here on NJ.com. So, take advantage of these few days to vote on the top sports figures ever from this Passaic County school.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO