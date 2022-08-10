Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year
AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
Leander ISD kicks off 2022-23 school year Aug. 17
Leander ISD released the 2022-23 school year calendar, and the first day of school kicks off Aug.17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Students, teachers and support staff will head back to campuses Aug. 17 to begin the 2022-23 school year. School will be out Sept. 5 in acknowledgement of Labor Day,...
‘Without you, there would be no other professions’: Retired educator gives teachers advice about burnout, starting new school year
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A retired teacher gives teachers advice about starting a new school year and preventing burnout as a new year is not only hard and exciting for students but also teachers. Merrikay Shade taught for almost 30 years. She taught at Robinson High School, Texas Christian Academy,...
Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School
BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Del Valle ISD returns and middle-schoolers sport clear backpacks as new safety measure
DEL VALLE, Texas — Tuesday was the first day of school for Del Valle ISD students, and for middle-schoolers, there was a visible safety change on campus. At 4 p.m., the sounds of the first day back rang across Del Valle Middle School. "The traffic, the traffic is crazy,"...
Convocation 2022 kicks off new school year with encouragement for teachers
In true Panther fashion, the teachers and staff at Liberty Hill ISD were welcomed into the 2022 convocation by the Panther band, Liberty Hill High School cheerleaders and Belles Wednesday morning. Megan Parsons, LHISD board of trustees president, said she was excited to see so many teachers and staff members.
Del Valle middle-schoolers start the year with clear backpacks
Middle school students in Del Valle ISD saw visible changes on their first day of school. It comes amid increased calls for safety.
Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package
AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
Safety and security top of mind for Central Texas parents ahead of the school year
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE organized a 2022 back-to-school survey to get your thoughts on the return to school. Out of the more than 180 responses, safety and security were top of mind, followed by turnover retention, COVID-19, curriculum and learning loss. KVUE spoke with Lara Crumbley, who took part...
Round Rock ISD Fall After-School Classes
Round Rock ISD offers a wide variety of hands-on in-person and online interactive after-school classes for elementary, middle and high school students. Visit the registration portal to browse and register for Fall 2022 after-school classes that begin the week of Sept. 12. Qualified instructors meet with students once a week...
Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall
Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
Austin School District to Limit Bus Service Amid Driver Shortage
Lake Travis ISD announced some significant changes to its transportation services for the upcoming school year to deal with an ongoing bus driver shortage. The district said it has done aggressive recruitment efforts and increased starting salaries to $23 per hour, but the shortage continues. Lake Travis ISD announced in...
ACC board approves bond election for 2022 ballots
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will have the opportunity this fall to vote on a bond election to help Austin Community College (ACC) fund projects across Central Texas. The college's board of trustees recently approved a $770 million general obligation bond for the November ballot. If approved, the funds will go toward projects aiming to expand training capacity for high-demand fields such as health care and advanced manufacturing. ACC said it would also include new sites in southeast and southwest Travis County.
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties sitting at 'high' COVID-19 risk level
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties have all reached "high" COVID-19 community risk levels as of Thursday, according to the CDC. All other counties in the KVUE viewing area, including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Fayette counties, are at the "medium" risk level. In Austin's 4-county metro, as...
Williamson County lauds parks department project team, employees of the year
Williamson County Commissioners Court recognized the services of WilCo’s exceptional employees in the Aug. 9 court meeting at the county courthouse, 710 Main St., Georgetown. From left front are: Johnny Grimaldo, Tanya Kunz, Kimberly Farris and Julie Kiley. From back left are: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Connie Odom/Williamson County Commissioners Court)
Hays, Caldwell Counties re-upgraded to high risk from COVID by CDC
Hays and Caldwell Counties have been re-upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 by the CDC, just a week after being downgraded.
Pine Pond fire burns in Bastrop County
The Pine Pond fire is burning about 45 miles southeast of Austin near Smithville. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the latest on the wildfire.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-11, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-11, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
