Hutto, TX

KVUE

Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD kicks off 2022-23 school year Aug. 17

Leander ISD released the 2022-23 school year calendar, and the first day of school kicks off Aug.17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Students, teachers and support staff will head back to campuses Aug. 17 to begin the 2022-23 school year. School will be out Sept. 5 in acknowledgement of Labor Day,...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School

BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BUDA, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package

AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
AUSTIN, TX
#First Day Of School#Kvue#Daybreak#Hutto Isd
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock ISD Fall After-School Classes

Round Rock ISD offers a wide variety of hands-on in-person and online interactive after-school classes for elementary, middle and high school students. Visit the registration portal to browse and register for Fall 2022 after-school classes that begin the week of Sept. 12. Qualified instructors meet with students once a week...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall

Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Austin School District to Limit Bus Service Amid Driver Shortage

Lake Travis ISD announced some significant changes to its transportation services for the upcoming school year to deal with an ongoing bus driver shortage. The district said it has done aggressive recruitment efforts and increased starting salaries to $23 per hour, but the shortage continues. Lake Travis ISD announced in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ACC board approves bond election for 2022 ballots

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will have the opportunity this fall to vote on a bond election to help Austin Community College (ACC) fund projects across Central Texas. The college's board of trustees recently approved a $770 million general obligation bond for the November ballot. If approved, the funds will go toward projects aiming to expand training capacity for high-demand fields such as health care and advanced manufacturing. ACC said it would also include new sites in southeast and southwest Travis County.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County lauds parks department project team, employees of the year

Williamson County Commissioners Court recognized the services of WilCo’s exceptional employees in the Aug. 9 court meeting at the county courthouse, 710 Main St., Georgetown. From left front are: Johnny Grimaldo, Tanya Kunz, Kimberly Farris and Julie Kiley. From back left are: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Connie Odom/Williamson County Commissioners Court)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-11, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-11, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

