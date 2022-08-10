Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Texans Release Offensive Depth Chart: No WR No. 3 In Sight?
The Texans are expected to run a base 12-personnel, but do they have a plan for a No. 3 receiver?
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
NBC Sports
Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings
Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
Yardbarker
Jets sign Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown to two-year deal
The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Thursday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick. The Jets agreed to a two-year deal with...
NFL・
Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies, Preview, Odds
Saturday will be the first time Houston's rookies take the field in NFL game action.
Yardbarker
Commanders president rips reporter for ‘unprofessional’ interview with Carson Wentz
ABC7 News sports reporter Scott Abraham drew the ire of Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright for his hard line questions to quarterback Carson Wentz. Abraham asked Wentz of his thoughts about the characterization of local reports of his inaccuracy during his first training camp with Washington. “For one it’s...
Steelers' T.J. Watt named top edge-rusher for 2022 NFL season
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt will likely pursue history during the 2022 NFL season as long as he remains healthy throughout the fall. Watt ended last campaign tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for the most sacks recorded by...
Saints vs. Texans: Players to Watch
Saturday evening brings us the first preseason game for the Saints under Dennis Allen. Here's a list of players we'll be paying close attention to.
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz, Reporter Drama
During a recent one-on-one interview with Carson Wentz, ABC 7News DC reporter Scott Abraham asked the Washington Commanders quarterback some brutally-worded questions. Abraham asked Wentz about the narrative that he's an inaccurate thrower and a "consistently inconsistent" passer. He also asked the Washington QB1 about being unwanted by his previous teams.
Ron Rivera Has Brutally Honest Admission On Carson Wentz History
There've been some concerning reports coming out of Washington Commanders training camp regarding the play of newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz. The former No. 2 overall pick has been taking some serious heat for his lack of accuracy during the 2022 preseason — raising some significant concerns for fans of the Washington squad.
Yardbarker
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
NBC Sports
Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz
Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
thecomeback.com
Phillies defense makes Keith Hernandez an honest man
New York Mets announcer Keith Hernandez recently riled up some fans in Philadelphia when he said that he didn’t enjoy broadcasting Philadelphia Phillies games, citing the team’s frequently poor defense. He might have been onto something. In the second inning of Thursday’s game, Miami Marlins’ first baseman Lewin...
