Philadelphia, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings

Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jets sign Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown to two-year deal

The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Thursday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick. The Jets agreed to a two-year deal with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz, Reporter Drama

During a recent one-on-one interview with Carson Wentz, ABC 7News DC reporter Scott Abraham asked the Washington Commanders quarterback some brutally-worded questions. Abraham asked Wentz about the narrative that he's an inaccurate thrower and a "consistently inconsistent" passer. He also asked the Washington QB1 about being unwanted by his previous teams.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Ron Rivera Has Brutally Honest Admission On Carson Wentz History

There've been some concerning reports coming out of Washington Commanders training camp regarding the play of newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz. The former No. 2 overall pick has been taking some serious heat for his lack of accuracy during the 2022 preseason — raising some significant concerns for fans of the Washington squad.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room

The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz

Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Phillies defense makes Keith Hernandez an honest man

New York Mets announcer Keith Hernandez recently riled up some fans in Philadelphia when he said that he didn’t enjoy broadcasting Philadelphia Phillies games, citing the team’s frequently poor defense. He might have been onto something. In the second inning of Thursday’s game, Miami Marlins’ first baseman Lewin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

