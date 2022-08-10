Read full article on original website
New online one-stop-shop for all things Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake Hydro Mapper is a user-friendly webpage with information about what’s happening with Great Salt Lake in real-time, like the water and salinity levels and most importantly, what’s happening up stream. "So how the rivers are flowing into the lake and what the snowpack is...
Flyover of Great Salt Lake underscores environmental challenges it faces
Aerial views of exposed Great Salt Lake lake bed and stagnant Bear River, as drought and water over-consumption shrink the lake's shoreline. An environmental nonprofit is offering Utahns a new perspective on the challenges facing Great Salt Lake, by giving them a birds eye view of its shrinking shoreline, as dry conditions and human water consumption continue to threaten the lake’s water levels.
The politics of open space on Tuesday's Access Utah
Open space will be on the ballot in northern Utah in November. Today we’ll talk about a proposed $20 million bond in Cache Valley that would buy up open space to preserve it. Cache County estimates that the approximate cost to county residents of the bond would be $25...
Utah ranks 4th among states in survey on children's well-being
The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book compiled by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Utah 4th among the 50 states, in the Top Ten 10 in all four major categories. Martin Muñoz, the KIDS COUNT director with Voices for Utah Children, said there was an overall 26-percent increase in mental-health issues from 2016 to 2020. But the numbers increase substantially in communities of color, and especially among L-G-B-T-Q kids.
Third parties on Monday's Access Utah
Leaders of the new Forward Party say that, “Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis.” And Gallup says that support for a third U.S. political party is at a high point. Today we’ll talk with representatives from...
