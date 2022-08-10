Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Gerard Pique could accept a wage reduction which means he effectively won't receive a wage for the whole season
Gerard Pique could accept a wage reduction which means he effectively won't receive a wage for the whole of the 2022/23 season. That's according to The Athletic who claim Pique has informed Barcelona that he's willing to 'drastically reduce' his salary in order to help register their new summer signings.
Chelsea dealt Frenkie de Jong blow as agents reveal stance on transfer
Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong after his agents have made an admission on his future. The 25-year-old’s future is unclear, with Barcelona yet to register their new signings due to their current financial situation. It was recently reported that Chelsea are...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, and Phil Foden close in on landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth (Premier League)
Manchester City began their defence of their Premier League crown in assured fashion last weekend with a comfortable 0-2 away win against West Ham. On his English top-flight debut for his new club, Erling Haaland did not disappoint, as he came up trumps with a clinical brace at the London Stadium.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
Inside Chelsea's transfer plans for rest of window as Thomas Tuchel avoids panic buys amid Fofana and Aubameyang interest
Thomas Tuchel is hoping to make at least one more addition to his Chelsea squad before the end of the summer transfer window, but will only sign players if they are 100 per cent sure and won’t panic buy. Chelsea have made five signings so far this summer -...
Thomas Tuchel delivers tough Chelsea verdict on Spurs and Antonio Conte ahead of Premier League clash
Thomas Tuchel has delivered high praise on Chelsea’s Premier League opponents Tottenham Hotspur and boss Antonio Conte ahead of this weekend’s London derby. The sides come together after just the second game of the season as both look to maintain their winning starts to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.
Anthony Elanga reveals the new finishing techniques he has been working on under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
Anthony Elanga enjoyed a successful breakout season last season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. He was in especially fine form under Ralf Rangnick, who vetoed a January loan move for the player after he impressed in training. As every young attacker does, Elanga has revealed he has been...
Will Manchester City sign another left-back after Sergio Gomez? Pep Guardiola answers
Pep Guardiola hasn’t ruled out Manchester City signing another left-back this summer. The Premier League Champions, who sold Oleksandr Zinchenko and opted out of a move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Gomez was directly involved in 22 goals for...
Wesley Fofana talks to 'intensify' as Leicester open to Chelsea sale for £95 million
Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Wesley Fofana, with Leicester City now open to selling the defender for close to €95 million, according to reports in France. The 21-year-old has been the priority target for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to reinforce his backline...
Erik ten Hag has his say on PSG plotting sensational move for Marcus Rashford
Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on claims linking Marcus Rashford with a sensational transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants are plotting a move for the Manchester United star, according to stunning reports. L'Equipe report that the club have already held initial discussions with the 24-year-old's representatives over...
Revealed: Chelsea are Premier League's biggest spenders this summer so far
Chelsea are the biggest spenders in the Premier League’s summer transfer window, it has been revealed. Thomas Tuchel was keen to bring in reinforcements in the summer, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Romelu Lukaku also departed during the transfer window, with Timo Werner the latest name to...
