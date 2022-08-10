Alan Shearer Exclusive: Erling Haaland 'has a chance' of breaking my Premier League goals record but Harry Kane in the best position

Read full article on original website
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Chelsea dealt Frenkie de Jong blow as agents reveal stance on transfer
Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong after his agents have made an admission on his future. The 25-year-old’s future is unclear, with Barcelona yet to register their new signings due to their current financial situation. It was recently reported that Chelsea are...
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about Man Utd live on Sky Sports gets incredibly heated
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about the state of Manchester United live on Sky Sports has gone viral. The Red Devils were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992. United legend Neville called...
Michael Owen says one Liverpool player could be "one of the greatest of all time"
Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has revealed he’s been “totally surprised” by Mo Salah’s performances over the years at Liverpool since his 2017 arrival. Speaking to DAZN, Owen couldn’t hide his admiration for the Egyptian superstar. He’s been left amazed by the forward’s meteoric rise to stardom at Anfield.
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)
Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League table by capping off their first clash at the Etihad Stadium with a 4-0 thumping of AFC Bournemouth. Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and a Jefferson Lerma own goal proved to be the difference between both sides on the day.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
"Things are not finished" - Thomas Tuchel outlines plans for Raheem Sterling's best position at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has revealed the plans he has to get the best out of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea this season amid his move from Manchester City. The 27-year-old made the switch from the Premier League Champions early on in the summer, having spent seven seasons at City. Sterling arrived as...
Paddy Power have PAID OUT on Erik ten Hag being first Premier League manager sacked after Brentford 4-0 Man Utd
Paddy Power have paid out on Erik ten Hag being the first Premier League manager to get sacked this season after Manchester United's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brentford. Thomas Frank's side put United to the sword with four goals inside 35 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening.
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Pep Guardiola previews Bournemouth clash with Erling Haaland in line for home debut
Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on what he expects from Bournemouth in Manchester City’s second league game of the campaign on Saturday. Manchester City kicked off their Premier League defence in assured fashion with a 2-0 win against West Ham. With three draws in their last three visits to...
Liverpool get one up on Man United in blow to Glazers
Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to become the most popular Premier League side in the USA. According to Morning Results Survey, 61% of ‘self proclaimed English football fans’ in the States had either a ‘very favourable’ or ‘somewhat favourable’ opinion of the Merseyside club.
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Thomas Tuchel reveals he misses Petr Cech after Chelsea departure
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed they ‘miss’ Petr Cech after his departure from the club earlier this summer. Club legend Cech spent 11 seasons at the Blues as a player, making 494 appearances in all competitions for the west London side. He kept 228 clean sheets during...
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Manchester United value Marcus Rashford at more than £120 million amid PSG interest
Manchester United believe Marcus Rashford has a value 'in excess' of £120 million, which is double Paris Saint-Germain's valuation of the player, according to reports. The 24-year-old forward, who has one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford, has been earmarked as a potential summer signing by the French club.
