BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Working against the clock, Barcelona sold off even more of its club assets on Friday so it could meet the Spanish league’s financial rules and clear Robert Lewandowski and other summer signings to play in its season opener. The troubled Spanish club was only able to ensure that its star signing will be available against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday after it sold 24.5% of its Barça Studios production hub to Orpheus Media in a deal worth 100 million euros ($103 million). That improved its financial balance enough to satisfy the Spanish league, which added Lewandowski and fellow newcomers Raphinha, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen as well as the recently renewed Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto to its list of eligible players. But, by late Friday, the league had yet to declare eligible France defender Jules Koundé, who arrived to Barcelona from Sevilla last month. The club will still need to reduce its current salary load by selling one or more current players to register Koundé.

SOCCER ・ 51 MINUTES AGO