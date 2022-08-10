Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Man Utd chief John Murtough flies home from Turin after talks with Adrien Rabiot’s mum in desperate bid to seal transfer
MANCHESTER UNITED chief John Murtough has flown home from Turin after holding talks with Adrien Rabiot's mum over a potential transfer. United are hoping to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag's squad following a slow start to the Premier League season. The Red Devils lost their opening game 2-1 to...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Barcelona sells more assets to clear Lewandowski for opener
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Working against the clock, Barcelona sold off even more of its club assets on Friday so it could meet the Spanish league’s financial rules and clear Robert Lewandowski and other summer signings to play in its season opener. The troubled Spanish club was only able to ensure that its star signing will be available against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday after it sold 24.5% of its Barça Studios production hub to Orpheus Media in a deal worth 100 million euros ($103 million). That improved its financial balance enough to satisfy the Spanish league, which added Lewandowski and fellow newcomers Raphinha, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen as well as the recently renewed Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto to its list of eligible players. But, by late Friday, the league had yet to declare eligible France defender Jules Koundé, who arrived to Barcelona from Sevilla last month. The club will still need to reduce its current salary load by selling one or more current players to register Koundé.
Alvaro Morata may finally get his Manchester United move to boost Erik ten Hag's forward options
Manchester United are in desperate need of fresh attacking options – it’s obvious. Erik ten Hag has been adamant all summer either via transfer reports or interviews that attacking reinforcements are necessary. With a lack of depth both at striker and on the right after the departures of...
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Yardbarker
Marcus Rashford could be set for move away from Manchester United with French giants initiating interest
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be set for a move away from the club he has been at since the age of eight years old after reports emerged that Paris Saint-Germain had been in talks with his representatives over a potential deal. Rashford burst onto the scene back in...
Manchester United release brand new green third kit, fans hate it
Manchester United's new third kit has just dropped and fans are not impressed in the slightest. The strip was leaked in a TikTok posted by streamer @castro10121 last month and there was immediately a negative reaction. The official pictures from launch have been shared by United ahead of the Red...
BBC
Transfer news: Rabiot deal stalls over wage demands
Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external. United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external.
MLS・
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
Erik ten Hag should avoid last years Manchester United mistake with Alejandro Garnacho this season
Alejandro Garnacho is the latest star from the Manchester United academy, but Erik ten Hag should look to avoid the mistake the happened at the club last season in a similar situation. The FA Youth Cup star scored twice in the final last term in order to return the cup...
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
Barcelona successfully register all but ONE of their summer signings ahead of La Liga opener
Barcelona have successfully registered all but ONE of their summer signings ahead of their La Liga opener on Saturday. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent despite their financial predicament. They shelled out £52 million for Leeds United's Raphinha and a further £40 million to snap up...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0