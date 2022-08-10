ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Woman killed and 18-year-old shot multiple times outside Alief-area apartment complex

 1 day ago

Officials are searching for suspects after a woman was shot and killed and an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the deadly shooting around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at The Life at Westpark Apartments at 14100 Rio Bonito near Highway 6 in the Alief area.

Deputies found an 18-year-old Hispanic man in a grassy area with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital via Life Flight.

When deputies found the man, he told them there was a woman with him. A Hispanic woman was found dead in the trunk of her Volkswagen about 100 feet away. She is believed to be in her 40s, and her identity has not been publicly confirmed.

Deputies said they weren't able to speak to the 18-year-old before he was taken into surgery. At last check, he was in critical condition.

It is unclear if the victims lived at the apartment complex, investigators said.

After talking to witnesses, investigators said there were possibly two shooters, but they had no description.

"There are multiple shell casings out here, both by the car where the female was located and where the male was recovered from," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "I don't have a count on how many shell casings there are out here at the moment. But, I know one of the witness's statements, that we may have at least two shooters."

Later in the day, deputies told ABC13 that the injured man was believed to be one of the suspects. The case remains under investigation.

Over 30 evidence markers noted the shell casings on the ground.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Investigators were searching for surveillance video at the apartments.

