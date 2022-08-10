ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Alamance, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Business
News Argus

2464 Shadow Valley Road

Available Now - Newly Renovated - Available Now - Newly renovated Ranch Home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, kitchen with lots of storage and adjacent dining area. Central heating and air conditioning with washer and dryer connections too! This home also features a front porch, patio and large yard. Convenient to Hwy 311.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Independent Living#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Pinnacle Bank#Alamance Extended Care
News Argus

1805 Oliver's Crossing Circle

3 Bedroom Townhome in Oliver's Crossing! - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome! Freshly painted throughout. New carpet in living room and new vinyl in kitchen. Lots of storage. Washer and dryer connections. Central AC and electric heat. Tenant pays water and electricity. Alarm system installed and can be set up by tenant.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX8 News

Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Getting social in downtown Pilot

This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham

94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
GRAHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy