Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
News Argus
chapelboro.com
Greensboro Publishes ‘Year One’ Report on Its 1,4-Dioxane Chemical Discharges
The city of Greensboro published a Special Order by Consent Year One report in June, coming in the wake of yet another accidental discharge of 1,4 Dioxane — the third since June 2021 — into the Haw River, Pittsboro’s drinking water source. The 34-page document, spanning May...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem motorcycle part manufacturer, DME Racing will move to Mocksville
The owner's family has worked out of the building since 1932. They'll move to a new location to expand the operation.
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
VIDEO: Fire destroys North Carolina home being remodeled to house young adults leaving foster care
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home being refurbished to house young adults leaving foster care went up in flames early Sunday morning, fire officials said. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze about 3:15 a.m. after it had already engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans […]
News Argus
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
Guilford County's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act explained
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is still being distributed across the country. Guilford County received more than $100 million dollars to support everything from recruiting more foster parents to equipping fire EMS workers with the tools they need. Guilford County...
Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
Mount Airy News
Getting social in downtown Pilot
This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
wfdd.org
Triad Stage's return led by retired Community Theatre of Greensboro director
Triad Stage is poised to return to Greensboro following a roughly two-and-a-half-year COVID break. The regional theater — now in its 20th season — is planning three-plays, two concerts, and a renewed focus on contemporary works. Leading the transition will be retired Community Theatre of Greensboro Executive Director...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
alamancenews.com
Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham
94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
