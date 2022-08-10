Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
knowtechie.com
New Google feature lets users launch cloud games from Search
Google is testing out a super cool new feature to help make cloud gaming a more streamlined process. Some users have noticed a new widget that lets them launch cloud games directly from a Google Search. Cloud gaming reporter Bryant Chappel recently noticed the new feature and shared their findings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Know if Someone Turned Off Their Location on iPhone?
The Location Sharing feature on the iPhone is a great way to ensure your family and loved ones are safe. But, for privacy reasons, Apple makes it easy for others to stop sharing their location with you anytime. What’s more, you don’t even get an alert about it.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
iPhone warning – change your settings to save you from huge battery fail
THE IPHONE has a hidden feature to help users avoid being caught off guard by a dead battery. You can easily change your settings to get the most out of the iPhone and its virtual assistant Siri. The iPhone has loads of customizable features for creating a device that's unique...
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
knowtechie.com
How to preorder everything Samsung announced at Unpacked
Samsung unveiled its latest crop of foldables, wearables, and earbuds during its Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, two Galaxy Watch 5 models, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were all revealed. If you are interested in snagging any of these new products, Samsung has...
knowtechie.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have hi-fi audio, ANC, and cost $229
Need a new pair of buds to go with your foldable Galaxy? During its Unpacked event, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The latest Pro buds will cost $229.99 and are available for preorder today and officially launching on August 26. This time around Samsung opted for a smaller,...
What color Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should you buy?
While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be abandoning that rotating bezel and more classic design that the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch 4 Classic both had, we're getting more than enough upgrades in exchange that it's almost impossible to be mad. With Titanium watch frames, Sapphire Crystal Glass that's 60% more durable, and a battery that's almost double the Watch 4 Classic, the Watch 5 Pro is a compelling premium Android smartwatch — even if it starts at $450 rather than the Watch 4 Classic's $350.
knowtechie.com
Preorder the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and save $200
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here, and if you’re mulling the idea of buying one, the company is extending a special offer that should get you to pull the trigger early. For a limited time, reserve the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Samsung will give...
knowtechie.com
Should you buy Apple’s AirPods Pro? Are they worth it?
If you’re the owner of any Apple device, you’ll probably find it difficult to resist getting the AirPods Pro instead of the other gadgets on market. This is because their marketing strategy creates an ecosystem of interdependent products and services, enticing consumers to take on one after the other in rapid succession, and it works.
knowtechie.com
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a huge screen and GPS tools
Samsung unveiled its first Pro smartwatch today, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, during its Unpacked event. The titanium-hulled wearable will cost $449.99 and is an upgrade in almost every way to the standard Watch 5. With a 45mm wide watch face, this isn’t quite the largest smartwatch Samsung has made....
How to turn off touch controls on Pixel Buds Pro
Google re-implemented gesture and touch controls with the Pixel Buds Pro. But what if you prefer controlling everything from your phone?
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
knowtechie.com
XGIMI lands on B&H with a mega-deal on HORIZON Pro and Halo+
Customers can now buy XGIMI projectors on the popular consumer tech retailer B&H, and to celebrate XGIMI will be offering deals on their HORIZON Pro and Halo+ projectors. B&H will carry the much praised HORIZON series, of which the 4K version won a coveted Best Buy award from EISA last year.
knowtechie.com
Amazon Echo Show devices finally get a digital photo frame feature
Amazon has updated every single of its Echo Show devices so they can show you your digital pictures. Yes, we know, you probably thought this was already a feature but it wasn’t. That is, unless you bought the expensive Echo Show 15 because it was a feature on that...
knowtechie.com
Urbanista’s latest earbuds get power from any light source
One of the last things holding back wireless earbuds is that they still need to be plugged in occasionally. Urbanista wants to change that with its $149 Phoenix wireless earbuds, which feature a solar-powered charging case. The case uses the same Powerfoyle solar tech from Swedish company Exeger that powers...
Comments / 0