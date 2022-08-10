Portion of Damon Road in Northampton was closed due to crash
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Damon Road in Northampton was closed due to a motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
According to the Northampton Police Department, Damon Road was closed from Bridge Street to Industrial Drive. Drivers were asked to look for a different route. T
MAP: Damon Road in Northampton
The road has since reopened as of 10 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0