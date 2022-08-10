ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Portion of Damon Road in Northampton was closed due to crash

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Damon Road in Northampton was closed due to a motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Damon Road was closed from Bridge Street to Industrial Drive. Drivers were asked to look for a different route. T

MAP: Damon Road in Northampton

The road has since reopened as of 10 a.m.

