Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Macomb County, MI
Macomb County, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
WWMT

Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
fox2detroit.com

Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched SUV on east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scene an incredibly grisly one - a body found burned beyond recognition inside the rear of a vehicle on Detroit's east side. Very little is known about what happened, but crews got a 911 call before 2 a.m. Wednesday leading to the burning SUV, near Dubois and Hancock a block south of E. Warren Ave.
truecrimedaily

Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
Detroit News

3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers

Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
Comments / 0

