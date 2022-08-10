Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man drowns in Anchor Bay after jumping into water, officials say
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township man who was on a boat with 17 family members and friends over the weekend drowned after he jumped into the water in Anchor Bay, officials said. Macomb County divers were called around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) to an area of...
Divers find body of Macomb man who jumped off boat for a swim in Anchor Bay
Authorities say alcohol and the poor weather conditions are both believed to be contributing factors in a drowning in Anchor Bay over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
FBI, Wixom police question company officials about Huron River chemical release
As state environmental regulators and public health officials investigate an unauthorized release of carcinogenic hexavalent chromium into the Huron River from a Wixom automotive supplier, the incident also has drawn the attention of law enforcement. Tribar Manufacturing, in a statement Wednesday, said, "We have cooperated fully with inquiries from both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
WWMT
Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched SUV on east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scene an incredibly grisly one - a body found burned beyond recognition inside the rear of a vehicle on Detroit's east side. Very little is known about what happened, but crews got a 911 call before 2 a.m. Wednesday leading to the burning SUV, near Dubois and Hancock a block south of E. Warren Ave.
MSP troopers on I-696 in Macomb County Thursday looking for distracted drivers
Michigan State Police are giving Metro Detroiters a heads up about a special enforcement effort going on Thursday on I-696 in Macomb County.
Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
abc12.com
Police: Manhunt continues for Croswell man who intentionally hit motorcyclist
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Croswell man who allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist on purpose, causing serious injuries. The crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Monday on Harrington Road east of Eighth Road in Sanilac County's Lexington Township. Police found a motorcycle and its rider lying in the ditch.
Comments / 0