Presidential Election

As Joe Biden Wins Mount, 2024 Doubts Ease For Top House Dems

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
 2 days ago
Two top House Democrats vying for New York’s 12th Congressional District Democratic nomination on Wednesday expressed full-throated support for President Joe Biden’s reelection as their party’s 2024 nominee.

Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) last week dodged a debate question on whether Biden should seek a second term in office. But during Tuesday’s debate hosted by PIX11 and Hunter College, both expressed confidence in another Biden run.

“I am supporting Joe Biden. He has announced that he is running,” Maloney declared.

Nadler, forced to run against Maloney in the newly redrawn congressional district, said Biden should “absolutely” run in 2024.

“He should be the Democratic nominee, and he should be reelected president,” Nadler said. “He’s done a magnificent job.”

While the White House and Biden himself have repeatedly said he intends to run, there has been no official campaign announcement.

Last week, Maloney went on CNN to apologize to Biden for saying in an earlier debate she believed he would not pursue a second term.

“Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run,” Maloney told CNN’s “New Day” Thursday. “I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%.”

In the same interview, Maloney insisted she had her own reasons for believing Biden would step down after the end of his current term.

“That was just my own personal belief,” Maloney told CNN. “But I will support him if he runs and it’s totally his decision.”

Nadler said in last week’s debate that it was “too early to say” whether Biden should run again.

Maloney and Nadler’s reversal comes after a string of victories for Biden, including Senate passage a massive climate and health care bill Sunday, a successful U.S. operation killing al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahri, and a stunning U.S. jobs report showing U.S. employers restored all positions lost during COVID.

Democrats hope the successes will help the party in this year’s November midterm elections.

Still, questions over a potential Biden 2024 campaign are not going away. Biden, America’s oldest president, turns 80 in November and his approval rating remains low, hovering around 39%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Maloney, 76, Nadler, 75, and Suraj Patel, 38, are competing in the same Democratic primary race after a court struck down New York Democrats’ redistricting lines.

Comments / 88

Robert LaFleur Sr.
2d ago

Not true Biden rating are so far underwater it not be surface at all.At this point he just as well give up now then lose the reelection .And Harris and peloise with him.

Reply(2)
50
John Bill
2d ago

Biden only wins anything by having a split Senate and Harris casting the deciding vote..long long way from bipartisan and a long way from mounting wins

Reply(2)
40
William Smith
2d ago

Wins, what wins, all I see is spend Spend Spend, tax tax tax, who are the winners? It's certainly not American citizens.

Reply(13)
68
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffPost

