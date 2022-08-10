ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

County delays decision on Maple Lawn financial aid

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWjig_0hBh7reV00

Branch County commissioners delayed a decision until Aug. 15 regarding financial help for the county-owned Maple Lawn nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. on that date to give clerk Terry Kubasiak a decision on a 0.99-mill vote for the Nov. 8 ballot. She must know by 4 p.m. Aug. 16 to get the measure on the ballot.

Commissioners asked for additional information. Chairman Tim Stoll, administrator of the non-for-profit Thurston Woods nursing home in Sturgis, requested the previous three months of detailed financial records and the same months from 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Commissioner Tom Matthew, county liaison with Maple Lawn, requested details about "payroll and the perks" of administrative staff. County administrator Bud Norman collected other information from the operation, but told the board he had not put it into presentation form. The critical question is immediate financial aid for the county home. Administrator Jayne Sabaitis asked for an advance or loan from county funds to meet a critical nearly $1 million cash shortage.

The pandemic delayed reconciliation of Medicaid payments made to Maple Lawn for 2019, 2020 and 2021. It based payments on prior years' finances when the home operated near 114-bed capacity.

After the state did its reconciliation based on actual operation, Maple Lawn owed $874,976. State officials approved a payback plan withholding money from monthly payments in three equal amounts for July, August and September. Each is $291,659.

Before the pandemic, Maple Lawn would run consistently above 95% occupancy rate. Today they are at 75% due to many factors.

Sabaitis told commissioners the census is down for numerous reasons:

  • The bad wrap that nursing homes have faced during the pandemic.
  • The loss of employees due to vaccine requirements.
  • The halt of Certified Nursing Assistant classes at community colleges.

Revenues are down 20% this year over the same period in 2021.

Maple Lawn incurred higher costs from inflation as supplies, equipment and food expense increased. The facility increased wages and gave incentives to retain employees.

The 32-year-old facility has issues with two primary air handlers and a domestic water heater. Estimate for repair is $350,000.

The main hope for the facility is an application for the federal employee retention fund Credit. Accountants estimate that would bring in $3.2 million.

Norman said Maple Lawn would not learn if they were approved for the federal COVID-19 relief for another four to six weeks. It would take another six to 12 months to receive money if eligible.

Matthew suggested a freeze in all administrative wage increases at Maple Lawn. He also wants to see an oversight board of professionals to review the facility's operations.

Comments / 1

Related
wtvbam.com

Commissioners to make decisions on Maple Lawn cash crunch next Monday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners has decided to change next week’s working meeting from Tuesday to Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in order to address financial issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation. Administrator Jane Sabaitis told Commissioners during their work...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
JACKSON, MI
963xke.com

U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
BUTLER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
City
Sturgis, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Branch County, MI
Government
wlen.com

Two Recounts on the Horizon in Lenawee from August Primary

Adrian, MI – The 2022 August Primary Election in Lenawee is not quite done yet, with recounts on the horizon for two extremely close races from last Tuesday. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that the Canvassers were finishing up their work as of Tuesday afternoon. The election for the Republican candidate for County Commissioner District 7 and the Republican candidate for State Representative District 34 will both undergo a recount.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Andrew Fink wins Republican primary to represent Hillsdale, Branch, Lenawee counties

Republican voters re-nominated state Rep. Andrew Fink on Aug. 2 to run for a second term representing Hillsdale, Branch, and part of Lenawee counties in the state legislature. Fink defeated Steve Meckley, owner of Meckley Flavor Fruit Farms, to represent Michigan’s 35th state house district. Fink will face Democratic nominee Andrew Watkins in the Nov. 8 general election.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Inside Indiana Business

Steuben County designated broadband ready

The Indiana Broadband Office has designated Steuben County as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program aims to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. “Every time a community becomes broadband ready, it’s a win for all Hoosiers. Congratulations to Steuben County on prioritizing broadband investment and continuing to...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for September 24

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater and Branch County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Residents in the participating cities, villages and townships can take advantage of the day to dispose of assorted hazardous waste...
COLDWATER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Water Heater#County Administrator#Thurston Woods#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WANE-TV

Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
BUTLER, IN
WLNS

Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance

Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
STRYKER, OH
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy