Midwest region's gas prices plummet 18 cents

By Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
Regional gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week and reached an average of $3.85 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Midwest region has fallen about 75 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have ranged between $3.00 on Aug. 23, 2021, and $4.97 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Midwest region was $3.06 per gallon, representing a 26% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $4.04, making prices in the Midwest region about 4.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the eighth consecutive week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Midwest states includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Daily Ledger

