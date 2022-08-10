Florida AG Ashley Moody: DOJ Must Come Clean About Trump Raid To Save Its Credibility

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the Biden administration must come clean immediately about the raid on Mar-a-Lago if it wants to rescue the credibility of the Justice Department.

Appearing on Fox Business on Tuesday, Moody, a Republican, said it was highly unusual to send in “dozens” of armed FBI agents to conduct a raid of this type over a “document dispute.”

“What is uncommon, I can tell you as a former [federal] prosecutor, is a raid of dozens of FBI agents over what we hear presumably is a document dispute … is not common in these types of investigations,” Moody said.

“I’m urging for the sake of the independence and integrity of our law enforcement institutions that [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and [FBI Director] Christopher Wray come out very soon and start being transparent with Americans.”

“Why this was necessary; why this had to be done in a raid fashion as opposed through subpoenas; why a search warrant. These are very important issues and I think this needs to be done immediately,” she added.

In the news: Rebekah Jones Ballot Case Heads To Florida Appeals Court

Moody maintained that Garland and Wray must quickly “quell” the brewing “uprising” on the right that the raid was nothing more than pure politics – primarily to save the reputation of the FBI and the Justice Department, which increasingly look more like the thuggish heavies for the Democratic Party than a nonpartisan law enforcement agency.

“They must come out and release this to be transparent, discuss exactly why this type of action was taken when this could have been done through subpoenas,” Moody continued. “You know, federal prosecutors build cases all of the time, and they do so through subpoenas and working with lawyers.”

“So it’s very important for the future of this country, for the trust of Americans and our institutions and in their government — the government that is presumably and is supposed to be ‘we the people’ — that they come out immediately and have these honest conversations with the American public,” she added.

“I don’t believe anybody in Mar-a-Lago was going to start flushing fentanyl down the toilet,” said Moody, wondering aloud why the FBI descended on the Trump estate with such urgency and force.

“I think it’s very uncommon when you’re going to do this in a document dispute, if that’s what this is. What I would like to see is immediately for someone to talk about [this], even if they don’t come out and give us exactly what they’re doing, exactly what’s in the affidavit, exactly the charges,” she said.

“There are a lot of questions here, and we need to start being upfront with the American public,” Moody said.

Moody noted that many people in South Florida are “fearful” of this kind of tactic because it reminds them of an unpleasant past.

“They fled Venezuela. They fled Cuba. Because of these types of actions,” Moody noted.

“We need transparency. We’ve got to do away with the secrecy for the sake of our country.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement