Full Road Closure On North 22nd Street Between E 31st Ave And E 32nd Ave

TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, all lanes on North 22nd Street will be closed between E 31st Ave and E 32nd Ave while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Friday, August 12. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

