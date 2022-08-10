ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe

The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
FIFA
The Associated Press

Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
FanSided

World Cup 2022: 5 things to watch for 100 days before kick off

With the clock ticking down to 100 days before the start of the World Cup, here are five things to ponder as we await the opening kick in Qatar. The World Cup is just 100 days away! As the first-ever winter World Cup and the first held in an Arab nation nears, the excitement around the tournament continued to grow.
FIFA
NBC Sports

FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up one day to Nov. 20

GENEVA — FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to give host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20 – just 101 days after FIFA’s decision Thursday – stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago when a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the searing desert heat in midsummer.
NFL
Reuters

Colombia says ELN rebels to take steps to restart peace talks

BOGOTA/HAVANA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia's ELN guerrilla group will take the necessary steps to restart peace talks, the new government's peace commissioner said on Friday. Newly elected President Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, has promised to establish "total peace" in Colombia and sent a high-level delegation to Cuba this week to meet with National Liberation Army (ELN) representatives there. read more.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Confederation#Afp#Conmebol#South American#Qatari
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Haddad Maia beats top-ranked Swiatek in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in windy conditions Thursday to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals. The 26-year-old Haddad Maia beat a top-ranked player for the first time to become the first Brazilian woman to advance to the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 tournament. A back-to-back champion on the grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, she came to Toronto at a career-high 24th in the world.
SPORTS
ESPN

Brazil reject playing suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Brazil have insisted they won't play their suspended World Cup qualifying match against Argentina next month, arguing Wednesday that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The qualifier nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped by local health officials after six minutes due to...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

FIFA and Qatar organisers on Friday counted the cost of bringing forward the start of the World Cup by a day as they launched the 100-day countdown to the event. Official countdown clocks for the event were quickly changed and events for the last 100 days were hastily moved from Saturday to Friday.
FIFA
The Spun

2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date

There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
FIFA
Boxing Scene

Hebert Conceicao, Olympic Gold Medal Winner, Set For Pro Debut

Olympic gold medallist Hebert Conceicao will be unleashed into the professional ranks this weekend. The Brazilian hero, who claimed gold in spectacular fashion in Tokyo last summer, makes his professional debut on Saturday night in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on a show staged by LIFT Promotions. Probellum fighter Conceicao dramatically knocked out...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

European Championships Munich 2022: Non Stanford wins triathlon gold

Britain's Non Stanford won triathlon gold at the European Championships in her final major competition. The Welsh 2013 world champion finished ahead of German Laura Lindemann and France's Emma Lombardi in Munich. Stanford, 33, has said she will retire this season. She helped Wales to silver in the mixed triathlon...
SPORTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy