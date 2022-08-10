Read full article on original website
BBC
Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe
The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
FOX Sports
100 days from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, what to expect from USMNT? | THE HERD
We're officially 100 days out from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Stu Holden, Fox Soccer analyst and former player, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to lay out what we should expect from the United States Men's National Team as they prepare to face some big countries in the World Cup.
Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tournament set to start one day early with Qatar v Ecuador
The World Cup is set to start one day earlier than planned on Sunday, 20 November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. The Group A opener was due to be played on 21 November at 16:00 GMT, as the third match of the competition. The opening match of the tournament...
World Cup 2022: 5 things to watch for 100 days before kick off
With the clock ticking down to 100 days before the start of the World Cup, here are five things to ponder as we await the opening kick in Qatar. The World Cup is just 100 days away! As the first-ever winter World Cup and the first held in an Arab nation nears, the excitement around the tournament continued to grow.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
NBC Sports
FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up one day to Nov. 20
GENEVA — FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to give host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20 – just 101 days after FIFA’s decision Thursday – stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago when a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the searing desert heat in midsummer.
Colombia says ELN rebels to take steps to restart peace talks
BOGOTA/HAVANA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia's ELN guerrilla group will take the necessary steps to restart peace talks, the new government's peace commissioner said on Friday. Newly elected President Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, has promised to establish "total peace" in Colombia and sent a high-level delegation to Cuba this week to meet with National Liberation Army (ELN) representatives there. read more.
FIFA set to bring World Cup in Qatar forward with tournament due to start in months
The upcoming World Cup tournament is set to start a day earlier so that the host nation Qatar's team can play first. FIFA had originally planned for the games to kick off on Monday, 21 November, with Senegal playing against the Netherlands. However, according to The Athletic, it's believed that...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Marks 100 Days to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with Exciting Company-Wide Initiatives
New Partnership with Global Nonprofit Common Goal Takes Shape. Promotional Images Take Over New York City’s Times Square Godzilla Board. FOX Sports Digital Starts FIFA World Cup™ Countdown with. LOS ANGELES – Today marks 100 days to the start of the world’s greatest sporting event in the FIFA...
Brazil’s Haddad Maia beats top-ranked Swiatek in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in windy conditions Thursday to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals. The 26-year-old Haddad Maia beat a top-ranked player for the first time to become the first Brazilian woman to advance to the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 tournament. A back-to-back champion on the grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, she came to Toronto at a career-high 24th in the world.
ESPN
Brazil reject playing suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina
Brazil have insisted they won't play their suspended World Cup qualifying match against Argentina next month, arguing Wednesday that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The qualifier nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped by local health officials after six minutes due to...
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
FIFA and Qatar organisers on Friday counted the cost of bringing forward the start of the World Cup by a day as they launched the 100-day countdown to the event. Official countdown clocks for the event were quickly changed and events for the last 100 days were hastily moved from Saturday to Friday.
2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date
There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: Great Britain's Katie Shanahan wins silver on day two
Great Britain's Katie Shanahan won silver on day two of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. The 18-year-old Scot came second in the 200m backstroke, less than two weeks after winning Commonwealth bronze in the same event. Olympic gold medallist Freya Anderson claimed GB's third medal in Rome with a...
Boxing Scene
Hebert Conceicao, Olympic Gold Medal Winner, Set For Pro Debut
Olympic gold medallist Hebert Conceicao will be unleashed into the professional ranks this weekend. The Brazilian hero, who claimed gold in spectacular fashion in Tokyo last summer, makes his professional debut on Saturday night in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on a show staged by LIFT Promotions. Probellum fighter Conceicao dramatically knocked out...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Jess Roberts wins silver and GB's men take two bronzes
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Great Britain's Jess Roberts won a silver cycling medal while the men's team claimed two bronzes at the European Championships in Munich. The 23-year-old was second in the...
FIFA Plans To Alter World Cup Fixture List Less Than 15 Weeks Before Qatar 2022 Kicks Off
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is likely to start a day earlier than originally planned.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Non Stanford wins triathlon gold
Britain's Non Stanford won triathlon gold at the European Championships in her final major competition. The Welsh 2013 world champion finished ahead of German Laura Lindemann and France's Emma Lombardi in Munich. Stanford, 33, has said she will retire this season. She helped Wales to silver in the mixed triathlon...
The world will be watching as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup ... for better or worse
Even those who oppose the harsh labor practices in Qatar insist the 2022 World Cup must go on. And they hope the world will be watching.
