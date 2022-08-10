Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness.
The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey.
Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city.
Pharr residents may take the survey and leave their feedback here .
