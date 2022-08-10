Read full article on original website
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
Lawsuit: Fmr. Upstate deputy accused of shooting disabled teen with stun gun 17 times
The family of a teenager with autism said he was wrongfully shot with a stun gun last August.
Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of killing a Cherokee County man last month has been arrested in West Virginia.
SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff delivers message to other law enforcement agencies
The Spartanburg County Sheriff visited Union County with a message to all law enforcement officers.
Spartanburg woman still missing three years later
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than three years after she vanished with only a mysterious note left behind, Regina Orozco’s disappearance is getting new attention after being featured on a podcast. Regina disappeared on January 18, 2019 with nothing more than the clothes on her back. She walked...
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
Downtown break in leads to arrest
Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
2 homemade handguns turned in as part of South Carolina gun buyback program
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two guns made with a 3D printer were among the weapons turned in at a recent gun buyback event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. On July 30, the Spartanburg Police Department, in partnership with city leaders gave citizens an opportunity to dispose of unwanted firearms. Police said...
Victim in fatal crash identified
The woman who died in a crash in the Upstate last week has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 70 year old, Linda Bobo.
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
