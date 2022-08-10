ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
County
Cherokee County, SC
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
WJBF

SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbie Jo
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg woman still missing three years later

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than three years after she vanished with only a mysterious note left behind, Regina Orozco’s disappearance is getting new attention after being featured on a podcast. Regina disappeared on January 18, 2019 with nothing more than the clothes on her back. She walked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder#Detention Center#Sled#Feces#Cherokee Co#State
WSPA 7News

Downtown break in leads to arrest

Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cn2.com

Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy