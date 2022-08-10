ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Egan Bernal could return to racing at Deutschland Tour

By Stephen Farrand
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0PM4_0hBh6Qyn00

Egan Bernal could return to racing at the Deutschland Tour at the end of August, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that Ineos Grenadiers have selected the five-day German stage race as their Plan A for Bernal’s return. Any final decision will apparently depend on a green light from doctors.

The 25-year-old Colombian has not raced since completing last year’s Vuelta a España. His terrible training crash in January when he hit a stationary bus in Colombia caused life-threatening injuries and he spent two weeks in intensive care. However, two months after the crash he was back on a bike and recently attended a Ineos Grenadiers altitude camp in Andorra as he ramped up his training.

Bernal is currently at his European home in Monaco and continues to post video updates on his latest interval training and hopes to return to racing.

“Someone once told me: Rome was not built in a day. And after a lot of work and patience, I can't wait to compete again,” he said in a message three weeks ago.

On Tuesday he posted a video of him doing 30-second uphill intervals. “Working between love and hate. Getting Ready!!” he wrote of his workout.

Read More

Egan Bernal ‘almost certain’ to miss Vuelta a España

Egan Bernal moves closer to comeback with Andorra altitude camp

Egan Bernal could make racing return in July or August

There were reports in July that Bernal would return to racing at the Vuelta a España , but speaking on Vincenzo Nibali’s Twitch channel Squalo TV , he all but ruled out immediately riding a Grand Tour and said he was aiming for late-season Italian Classics.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Bernal could line-up alongside Filippo Ganna at the Deutschland Tour (August 24-28) if he is given the green light by doctors.

Ineos Grenadiers have always tried to play down speculation and reports on Bernal’s return to racing, refusing to indicate any possible date for his return.

When contacted by Cyclingnews the team preferred not to respond to the La Gazzetta dello Sport report.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
SPORTS
BBC

European Championships Munich 2022: Non Stanford wins triathlon gold

Britain's Non Stanford won triathlon gold at the European Championships in her final major competition. The Welsh 2013 world champion finished ahead of German Laura Lindemann and France's Emma Lombardi in Munich. Stanford, 33, has said she will retire this season. She helped Wales to silver in the mixed triathlon...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filippo Ganna
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Vincenzo Nibali
BBC

Watch: European Championships - rowing, track cycling and women's BMX final

How can I watch the European Championships on the BBC?. 08:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website. Extra streams, that are available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, on day two include:. 08:00-11:15 - Rowing. 11:00-13:50 - Track cycling. 14:15-15:15 - BMX. 15:30-18:10...
SPORTS
CBS Denver

Star jockey dies after falling from his horse during a race

Tributes have poured in for Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida, who died after suffering head and spinal injuries in a fall during a race in New Zealand, Waikato Hospital confirmed Wednesday.The 28-year-old, who was based in Manawatu, died Tuesday night, having been on life support in a coma after suffering critical injuries following the fall at a race meeting in Cambridge last Wednesday.The Herald Sun reported Yanagida fell about 250 meters from the finish line, and his horse fell on top of him. Yanagida's helmet came off during the fall and he was also trampled by a horse behind him, NZ Herald reported.In a...
WORLD
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: International Group One targets on agenda for Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle

Amy Murphy has Group One targets in mind for Manhattan Jungle following her fine effort to finish second in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville earlier this month. The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was a member of Murphy's enterprising raiding party that set up base in Chantilly at a satellite yard in the early part of the season and she made the most of her time on the continent, racking up three straight victories, including Listed honours in the Prix des Reves d'Or at Vichy.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘It’s been an emotional journey’ – Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead retires

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has announced her retirement from curling.Muirhead skippered Team GB to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, adding to bronze from Sochi 2014, and also claimed world and European titles during her career.“After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire,” Muirhead said in a post on social media.🚨📣”How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” 📣🚨Announcement 👀 pic.twitter.com/HStnGv3diM— Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) August 11, 2022“Throughout my career and like most athletes,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deutschland Tour#Vuelta A Espa A#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#Ineos Grenadiers#German#Colombian#Andorra#European#Squa
The Independent

Eve Muirhead retires: Olympic champion curler announces ‘hardest decision of my life’

Eve Muirhead, Great Britain’s curling captain who led Team GB to Olympic gold in Beijing earlier this year, has announced her retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old brings to an end a glittering career which saw her win European and world titles before that elusive Olympic crown in February.In a statement, Muirhead said: “After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire. Throughout my career and like most athletes, I have experienced both the highest of the highs (becoming an Olympic...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heat chambers, thermometer pills and chocolate milk: How Phil Sesemann prepared for hot Munich marathon

As England endures another heatwave, there has been a peculiar sight along the canal path that connects Leeds to Liverpool in recent weeks. Phil Sesemann has been routinely skipping along while completely covered in a long-sleeved tracksuit, hoodie and hat.But it is this arduous training in such sweltering conditions that has formed a key piece to the puzzle that is marathon training and a shot at glory in the European Championships on Monday.Blazing times are usually associated when the world’s best runners tackle 26.2 miles in Germany, with Eliud Kipchoge producing his world record (2:01:39) in Berlin four years ago....
WORLD
BBC

FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week

Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy