County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday, Aug. 11, the Redevelopment Commission spending a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met...
Additional Legal Fees A Matter Of ‘Trust’ For County Council
WARSAW – Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council for the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of...
Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street
SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
Noble County Debates Solar Farm Acreage Cap
ALBION — Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting...
Tippecanoe Chapman Sewer Bids $9.5 Million Over Estimate
NORTH WEBSTER — Bids for the Tippecanoe and Chapman sewer project came in over the preliminary engineering report estimate costs and above the funding allocated by the State Revolving Fund and USDA Rural Development. The low bids on all three contracts totaled $41,527,581.27, well above the estimated cost of...
Free Paddle Boarding Is Wednesday At Pike Lake Beach
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Community Paddle Boarding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Pike Lake Beach, 1009 E. Arthur St. The event is free, and no registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed...
County BZA Approves All Cases Presented
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals heard seven cases — five new cases and two continuances— during its Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, meeting. The board approved a petition for variance from Richard Owen of North Webster. Attorney, Steve Snyder, representing Owen, explained to the board Owen wanted to put a wraparound-style deck around his home. Owen’s neighbors to the east, the only ones who would be affected by the change, wrote a letter of support for the project.
Schrock Ballpark Nearing Completion
SYRACUSE — The playground is installed, the surfacing work is done with just a cement pad yet to be installed. The fields are mostly graded with some work still to be done on the youth football field. Such was the progress report on Schrock Fields the Syracuse Park Board heard during its regular meeting Monday night, Aug. 8.
Muraski New Head Of Kosciusko Literacy Services; Organization Changes Name
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko Literacy Services Board of Directors announces that DeeAnna Muraski was recently hired as executive director/CEO. The prior director, Cindy Cates, retired earlier this year after serving the organization for 19 years. “Ms. Cates implemented many beneficial policies, procedures and programs, which helped draw awareness...
Budget Workshop Part Of Wawasee School Corporation Board Meeting
SYRACUSE — A workshop on the 2023 budget, report on CARES Act/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants and an insight on school safety were among the topics heard by members of the Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees Tuesday night, Aug. 9. Dr. Brandon Penrod, interim chief...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
Dillinger Raid IV To Be Held Sep. 10 At Warsaw Old Jail Museum
WARSAW — He was here in 1934. Now he’s back. The Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw.
Homeowners Hurt By Pandemic Say State Program Saved Houses
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois...
Echoes Of The Past Hosts Community Event
CLAYPOOL — The summer heat and humidity didn’t stop the crowds from enjoying the Echoes of the Past Tractor Show, Drive and Pull on Aug. 5 and 6. It was located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Hundreds of patrons were treated to more than 135 vintage and antique restored tractors on display. A vintage thresher, donated by Bill and Becky Thomas, was put into action threshing the wheat the club had bound last month. The straw run through the thresher was then used to hide coins and golden tokens for the kids to find and trade in for prizes.
McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
KCCVB Launches Adventure Challenge Passport
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the Adventure Challenge Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Adventure Challenge includes 14 of the top tourist attractions in Kosciusko County. By digitally checking in at...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, SR 15, south of West CR 900N, Leesburg. Driver: Patricia G. Gutierrez Gomez, 60, North Lake Street, Warsaw. Gutierrez Gomez’s vehicle hit an object in the roadway. Damage: Up to $5,000. 4:02...
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20
AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
