Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
Finding ways to incentivize Oklahoma teachers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four years ago when teachers held a walkout for better pay, Empire Slice House showed its support by offering educators free lunch. "That was huge for us, that was something that we were very happy to do," said Steven Schuster. This year, they wanted to...
Oklahoma education officials discuss decline in state's national rankings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For the last decade, Oklahoma's schools have been sliding in a big way. National rankings put the state 17th in the nation in 2011, but today, Oklahoma is 49th, according to a 2021 EdWeek report. In 10 years, Oklahoma has seen a 25% reduction in...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Is the state ready for influx of expectant mothers?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The near-total abortion ban in Oklahoma is highlighting another issue: the lack of resources available to help support expectant mothers having and raising a child. Birthright of Tulsa had 1,400 visits last year and is bracing to potentially have even more. “There’s nobody that’s paying...
Rep. McBride proposes relocation and retention bonuses to help Oklahoma teacher shortages
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Mark McBride is pitching an idea to help Oklahoma's ongoing teacher shortages. The Republican lawmaker is suggesting Oklahoma offer teachers relocation and retention bonuses funded by a portion of more than a billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funding available to the public education system.
New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents' rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Woman forced out of state to abort unviable fetus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lori Brown-Loftis and her husband were excited to expand their family in Oklahoma City. They had told their daughter she was going to be a big sister, started getting the nursery ready, and announced the news on social media. Their excitement was shattered following a...
Oklahoma high schools grappling with referee shortage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma high school football fans might have to get used to Thursday Night Lights. Re-scheduling games is one of many ways athletic officials are trying to fight referee shortages. It’s not just football affected by this shortage, though. It’s every sport. All 50 states and...
Several Green Country districts head back to school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. Educators are excited about the return to school as it could be the first year minimally impacted by COVID. A full list of schools returning Thursday is below:. CREEK COUNTY.
Green Country teachers express excitement, concern as they prepare for school year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been a rough three years for teachers. COVID shortened one year, then made another completely virtual. Some are leaving the profession for issues surrounding pay and stress. The ones who continue to show up and educate our children are excited about the fresh start...
It's official: The American Quarter Horse becomes the state horse of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bill signing on the Capitol lawn on Wednesday made it official. Oklahoma now has a state horse. That special breed, the American Quarter Horse, got a front-row seat to witness the bill become law. It was a journey for the quarter horse to take...
Departments partner with OU to conduct water surveillance in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Several departments including the OSDH, OCCHD, and THD, have announced their partnership with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to monitor for several pathogens through wastewater surveillance. “With the onset of COVID-19 we saw how wastewater surveillance was...
Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas tests positive for COVID-19
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Frank Lucas announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Lucas, who represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, tweeted that he tested positive after experiencing symptoms earlier in the morning. "My positive case is a breakthrough case and, thanks to the science and efficacy...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Doctors face legal limbo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban into law in April, the onus of the state’s single exemption fell squarely on the shoulders of doctors with his statement: “That’s something that the doctors are going to have to make a decision on to protect the life of the mother.”
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
Oklahoma drought monitor map depicts statewide struggle with extreme drought conditions
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new drought monitor has been released for this week, showing the drought in Oklahoma has become more widespread than in previous weeks. Most of the south half of Oklahoma is experiencing extreme drought conditions, with these conditions appearing to be more widespread than in last week's drought monitoring map.
Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
ODWC says invasive species, zebra mussels, found in Oklahoma lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning Oklahoma boaters after zebra mussels were found in southwestern Oklahoma in Lake Ellsworth. Zebra mussels are an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats and pipes...
