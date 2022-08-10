ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Finding ways to incentivize Oklahoma teachers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four years ago when teachers held a walkout for better pay, Empire Slice House showed its support by offering educators free lunch. "That was huge for us, that was something that we were very happy to do," said Steven Schuster. This year, they wanted to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Purcell, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents' rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma high schools grappling with referee shortage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma high school football fans might have to get used to Thursday Night Lights. Re-scheduling games is one of many ways athletic officials are trying to fight referee shortages. It’s not just football affected by this shortage, though. It’s every sport. All 50 states and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Driving#Economy#Secondary Education#Mid Del Superintendent
KTUL

Several Green Country districts head back to school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. Educators are excited about the return to school as it could be the first year minimally impacted by COVID. A full list of schools returning Thursday is below:. CREEK COUNTY.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Departments partner with OU to conduct water surveillance in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Several departments including the OSDH, OCCHD, and THD, have announced their partnership with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to monitor for several pathogens through wastewater surveillance. “With the onset of COVID-19 we saw how wastewater surveillance was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Frank Lucas announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Lucas, who represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, tweeted that he tested positive after experiencing symptoms earlier in the morning. "My positive case is a breakthrough case and, thanks to the science and efficacy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Doctors face legal limbo

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban into law in April, the onus of the state’s single exemption fell squarely on the shoulders of doctors with his statement: “That’s something that the doctors are going to have to make a decision on to protect the life of the mother.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

ODWC says invasive species, zebra mussels, found in Oklahoma lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning Oklahoma boaters after zebra mussels were found in southwestern Oklahoma in Lake Ellsworth. Zebra mussels are an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats and pipes...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy