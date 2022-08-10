The Moscow School District is cutting two in-town bus routes for the start of the school year because of a shortage of drivers. The district is asking parents and guardians to make other arrangements to get their students to and from school. The district will reactivate routes 112 and 115 if it hires more drivers. Greg Harris, MSD transportation director, said the district only has enough staff for eight bus routes a day, including routes for special needs students. He said the district decided to prioritize the longer distance bus routes.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO