koze.com
Lewiston man faces charges for allegedly exposing children to fentanyl
A Lewiston man charged with fentanyl drug possession has also been charged with two counts of injury to a child for allegedly exposing two children to the drug. 38-year-old Tyler Rodgers was charged with the three felonies and also faces a felony persistent violator charge, which could add a life sentence to the charges. He appeared in court yesterday (Tue) and was given a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held next Wednesday.
koze.com
Clarkston man arrested for stealing dump truck
A Clarkston man was arrested for stealing a large dump truck from Lewiston. Authorities say 52-year-old Raymond Wetmore-Tinney allegedly took the dump truck Tuesday afternoon from the parking lot of A&B Foods on the 1200 block of Eighth Street. A short time later an Asotin County Sheriff’s deputy observed the...
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pullman Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Believed to be Responsible for Alleged Theft of Nearly $2,000 in Tools from Pullman Building Supply
PULLMAN - Officers with the Pullman Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the alleged theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from Pullman Building Supply. Police say the tools were stolen over the weekend (August 5-7). If you recognize the individual in...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
koze.com
Lewiston Police administration phone lines temporarily down
The Lewiston Police Department administration phone lines are currently not working. Efforts are being made to restore service as soon as possible. The public is advised that for non-emergency business, call (208) 746-3068. The issue is not affecting the department’s emergency 911 system.
25 Great Danes rescued from a hoarding situation in Idaho
LEWISTON, Idaho — 25 Great Danes were rescued from a hoarding situation at an Idaho home earlier this month. A news release from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network stated that 25 fully grown Great Dane dogs were removed from a hoarding situation over a period of days in Lewiston, Idaho.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
Andy, Believed to be the Oldest Great Dane Rescued from Hoarding Case in Lewiston, Suffering from Neurological Issues
LEWISTON - One of the Great Danes involved in the recent hoarding case in Lewiston isn't doing so great. Andy, who is believed to be the patriarch (oldest) of the family, is currently suffering from neurological issues that appear to have gone untreated over the years, making it difficult for him to walk.
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
koze.com
Moscow intersection to be closed for construction
The City of Moscow will close the intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road Aug. 18-19 to install asphalt and repaint the lines. The roads will be closed to all traffic while the work is being completed. The Paradise Pathway lighting project will start Aug. 22 along the pathway...
koze.com
Moscow schools halting two bus routes
The Moscow School District is cutting two in-town bus routes for the start of the school year because of a shortage of drivers. The district is asking parents and guardians to make other arrangements to get their students to and from school. The district will reactivate routes 112 and 115 if it hires more drivers. Greg Harris, MSD transportation director, said the district only has enough staff for eight bus routes a day, including routes for special needs students. He said the district decided to prioritize the longer distance bus routes.
koze.com
AUDIO: Community Action food bank in need of volunteers
Volunteers are sorely needed at the Community Action Partnership food bank in Lewiston. Food Bank Program Manager Steve Small explained why there’s a shortage of help. Small says there are numerous positions that residents can fill. To find out about volunteering at the Community Action Partnership Food Bank, visit...
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
Humane Society of the Palouse to Offer Fully Waived and Half-Priced Adoption Fees During 'Clear the Shelters' Pet Adoption Event
MOSCOW - During the week of August 22-27, the Humane Society of the Palouse will once again take part in the 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption event! On these days, the Humane Society of the Palouse will offer fully waived and half-priced adoption fees. The Clear the Shelters ped adoption...
koze.com
Construction on new Pullman-Moscow airport terminal gets underway with ground breaking ceremony
Several dignitaries and the public gathered yesterday (Wed) at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport for a ground breaking ceremony for a new terminal. The new 42,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be nearly five times larger than the current 8,700-square-foot terminal and have a parking lot three times bigger than the existing one.
2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days & Clearwater County Fair Set for September 15-18
OROFINO - After being postponed each of the last two years, Orofino Lumberjack Days is set to return in 2022! The 73rd Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair are both set to be held September 15-18, 2022. Hosted by Orofino Celebrations Inc. The 2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days Grand...
cougcenter.com
Is a Beasley Coliseum remodel or replacement in the works?
For nearly half a century, Beasley Coliseum has played host to not just Washington State Cougars basketball but countless graduations, concerts and other events. Forty-nine years after the doors opened, the building is really starting to show its age. Narrow concourses, small bathrooms, uncomfortable seats along with a lack of amenities and just the general “best practices” for a multi-use facility from the 1970s made the building feel outdated enough when I first set foot in it in 2006, let alone today.
