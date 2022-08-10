CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) — Grant funding from the state of Ohio is helping Centerville City Schools enhance safety measures across the district. Awarded by the Ohio Attorney General, the first grant gives $42,000 to install the Raptor Visitor Management System in all school buildings. This system compares visitor identification to a database that contains registered sex offenders from 50 states as well as local flags placed into Raptor by the district.

