Bikers deliver school supplies to children in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bikers group arrived Saturday in Dayton to deliver backpacks full of school supplies to children on Saturday. The Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered approximately 200 backpacks of school supplies to children in care at Montgomery County Children Services. This is the first time since...
Governor DeWine awards $5 million for Ohio jail safety, security projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for safety, security, and operational projects. The following six jails were awarded approximately $5 million through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention:
Montgomery County holds back-to-school supply giveaway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative and the Office of Reentry assisted students with their preparations for the upcoming school year on Friday. The annual school supply distribution took place on August 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Job Center on 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
Governor and First Lady DeWine visiting the Miami Valley this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend Sunday's Dayton Dragons baseball game to encourage enrollment in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Prior to the game, the DeWines will join Dayton Children's Hospital, the Imagination Library's local affiliate, at its enrollment station...
"I want God to heal her," Richmond community prays for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- The Richmond community is bowing their heads in prayer and hoping for the best for Officer Seara Burton. “I work around here with her every day," said Arlie Jones. "She’s very friendly, a sweet person, it’s a tragedy." Investigators say on Wednesday Burton was...
Richmond mayor says officer continues 'difficult fight' after shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKEF) -- As the Richmond community struggles as a city police officer fights for her life after being shot, Richmond Mayor David Snow said they have received a tremendous outpouring of love and support. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot Wednesday evening during a traffic stop...
New Washington Township roundabout opens
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Montgomery County has announced that the roundabout at Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road is now open. Announced by Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner, the county hopes that the $967,000 modern roundabout will boost traffic efficiency and safety. The new roundabout took about four...
'Obviously, situations like today are unfortunate:' Standoff comes to an end, suspect dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- An hours-long standoff in Clinton County on Thursday ended with the suspect dead. Investigators say it all began when 42-year-old Ricky W. Shiffer of Columbus, who was armed, attempted to breach the FBI facility in Cincinnati. He was unsuccessful there and he reportedly fled in...
Centerville Schools receive funding to add safety measures
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) — Grant funding from the state of Ohio is helping Centerville City Schools enhance safety measures across the district. Awarded by the Ohio Attorney General, the first grant gives $42,000 to install the Raptor Visitor Management System in all school buildings. This system compares visitor identification to a database that contains registered sex offenders from 50 states as well as local flags placed into Raptor by the district.
Parents biggest back-to-school concerns for 2022-2023 school year
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The school year kicks off soon in the Miami Valley, and many parents have mixed feelings about it. Their biggest concerns: their children's safety and their wallets. Parents in the Miami Valley told Dayton 24/7 Now reporter Clara Faith that this school years shopping was marked...
Butler Township Police searching for suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Butler Township Police officer conducting a business check at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane Wednesday evening, came in contact with a male victim who had a gunshot wound to his face. The incident took place at 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday night. The...
Over $32 million announced to modernize Ohio's bus fleets and facilities
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKEF) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has announced $32.2 million in grants have been made available to help modernize Ohio’s bus fleets and facilities by helping transit agencies purchase or lease low or no emission vehicles. U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)...
The Gem City Black Business Bus Tour, celebrated local black-owned businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) ---The owner of the Ze Dealz a Thrifty Boutique in West Dayton, Zontaye Richardson, developed The Gem City Black Business Bus Tour to provide a platform for local black businesses in Miami Valley. “The Gem City Black Business Bus Tours are to celebrate black businesses within the...
$1.2 million awarded for STEM research at Ohio universities
OHIO (WKEF) - The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded four grants totaling $1,268,985 to three universities in Southwest Ohio. Announced by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the awards will be used to fund research in physics and computer science and to increase participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.
Winsupply makes first-ever drone delivery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Winsupply, one of America’s leading suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction, made its first-ever drone delivery of an exclusive NIBCO product from the Winsupply Distribution Center in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Centerville Winsupply on Friday. “For Winsupply to continue delivering on our philosophy of...
UPDATE: One dead, one injured in crash with Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say one person has died following a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck Friday morning. Trotwood Police say another person was injured in the crash. Dispatch had earlier confirmed that person was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. Rumpke said that a vehicle had...
Dayton Potato Festival features variety of potato dishes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A festival celebrating all things potatoes returned to Dayton this weekend. The second annual 'Potatoes N’ Such Dayton Potato Festival took place at Courthouse Square. Festivalgoers can expect a variety of potato dishes including smoked baked potatoes, sweet potato cake, BBQ chicken potato chip nachos,...
Hundreds attend funeral service for Sarah and Kayla Anderson on Friday
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mother and daughter, Sarah and Kayla Anderson, were laid to rest on Friday at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Hundreds came out to Christian Life Center in Butler Township to honor and remember their lives. The mother and daughter were two of the four victims from the quadruple homicide last Friday.
Cooler temperatures sticking around! When we see rain next
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- The cold front has officially done it's job and brought us a much more comfortable Friday. Lows this morning are in the upper 50s, eventually seeing highs this afternoon in the upper 70s. Sunshine will be mixed with clouds throughout the day. This weekend looks beautiful!...
