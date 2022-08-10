It has been a gorgeous start to Friday with sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures. Some of our northern counties even felt temperatures that fell into the mid 50s. A cold front has passed and sits to our south. Northeasterly winds are driving in the cooler and drier air mass. You can leave all rain gear at home today as we will remain dry all day long. Skies turn partly cloudy this afternoon but it will still be really nice, with temperatures peaking near 80°. This is a great day to get some yard work done if you’ve been putting it off.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO