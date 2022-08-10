Read full article on original website
A fantastic Friday! Tracking weekend rain chances
It has been a gorgeous start to Friday with sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures. Some of our northern counties even felt temperatures that fell into the mid 50s. A cold front has passed and sits to our south. Northeasterly winds are driving in the cooler and drier air mass. You can leave all rain gear at home today as we will remain dry all day long. Skies turn partly cloudy this afternoon but it will still be really nice, with temperatures peaking near 80°. This is a great day to get some yard work done if you’ve been putting it off.
What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall
INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana?. What is La Niña?
Drought conditions improve a lot in the last week
INDIANAPOLIS – Good news! Over the last week, we have picked up enough rain for our drought monitor to show improvement across Indiana! With the several rounds of showers and storms, we have added to our rainfall totals, improving our drought conditions. Since June 1, we have picked up 6.02″ of rainfall. We are still running almost 4.37″ below where we should have since June 1, however.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants...
Hagerstown Little League headed for World Series
The team beat Kentucky 4-3 on Thursday to advance to the Little League World Series. Administrators from Indiana University and Purdue …. Ahead of near-total abortion ban, Indiana rural health …. ‘Not going anywhere’: Community rallies for Richmond …. Ammonia leak in Brownsburg bakery sends 7 to hospital. Richmond...
Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping
WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
Taxpayer refund payments expected to hit bank accounts beginning in ‘late August’
INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will...
Here’s how experts say you should use Indiana’s $200 tax refund
INDIANAPOLIS – With a $200 tax refund on the way for many Hoosiers, financial advisors say they recommend using the money for living expenses. Hoosiers could start to receive the refund as soon as next week, according to the state auditor’s office. The refund, which is being paid for with $1 billion from the state’s $6.1 billion surplus, is meant to provide financial relief from inflation.
Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company...
