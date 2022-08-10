ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

mark mazza
2d ago

can any of these people not grift the gullible? I guess when your holy man is a known, professional scheister, I shouldn't have expected too much.

Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
kslnewsradio.com

Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby

SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

KSL+: The push for full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Eighty-two percent of the nation’s kindergarten children participate in full-day kindergarten. In Utah in 2021, that number was just 30%. At the start of this new school year, Utah has hundreds more full-day kindergarten classes thanks to new funding. This week, a closer look at how the state compares to the country in the classroom and why some parents and educators say Utah still has a long way to go.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah Treasure hunt set to return

UTAH (ABC4) – Somebody get Nicolas Cage on the phone because the wildly popular Utah Treasure Hunt is back! Not interested? How about a prize of $20,000 dollars to get your attention? Hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline have once again buried a treasure chest somewhere along the Wasatch Front, a tradition they started […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

How Utah schools updated security in the wake of Uvalde

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — As Heidi Murray stacked books and prepared her classroom for 4th graders earlier this month, how to keep students safe from the unthinkable was never far from her mind. “With things the way they are in the world, that’s one of the common questions that...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
KSLTV

Utah to celebrate 10 years of Pacific Island Heritage Month

SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout August, Utahns are celebrating Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month. This year is a special one – commemorating the official declaration made 10 years ago. Governor Spencer Cox is inviting Utahns to learn more about the Pacific Islander community and their culture. One way...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area

AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13.  Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT

