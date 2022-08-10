Read full article on original website
Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge returns with $30K first prize cash payout
After a four-decade hiatus, the Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge returns next month with a big, big cash prize. On Sept. 3, up to 60 contestants paying a $750 entry fee will convene at Carousel Marina for a captains’ meeting on the Sept. 4-8 event. Whoever lands the heaviest tuna...
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor moving forward with charter ‘repeal and replace’
The Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor select boards agreed to proceed toward a repeal and replace of the school charter over a two-year span. On Aug. 9, Boothbay hosted their Boothbay Harbor counterparts to discuss plans for modernizing the charter. Both towns agreed the best plan was submitting several “minor” changes already agreed upon to the Maine Legislature. Among minor changes slated for legislative approval in 2023 include replacing a town meeting-style budget meeting with a referendum vote and requiring monthly municipal school payments instead of annual ones.
Register now for Sept. 9 conservation bus tour of Knox and Waldo counties
We are excited to bring back our Conservation Bus Tour traveling through Knox County and expanding into Waldo County. This year we are partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through our Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox & Lincoln counties. Featured on our September 9th bus tour, you will see beautiful landscapes enhanced with native plants, meadowscapes, perennial gardens, pollinator gardens and wildlife habitat features. The luxury air-conditioned motor coach ride will be narrated, snacks served, and we will have lunch at The Hoot, a gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Northport.
Solutions for CSD network buffering; charter talks continue
Community School District network access is improving, Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler told committee members Aug. 9. Darrell Gudroe of Who Broke It and engineers from Blue Spruce Technologies have been working together on solutions and Maine School and Library Network is redesigning the AOS 98 network so Boothbay Region High and Elementary schools have separate networks.
BEC holds 2nd community meeting, BRHS tour
Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents attended the second community meeting and a Boothbay Region High School tour Aug. 10 hosted by the Community School District’s Building Exploratory Committee. Lavallee Brensinger architects gave an overview on work to-date focusing mainly on the proposed new BRHS building and Boothbay Region Elementary School renovations. At the first community meeting July 14, the architects focused on the buildings’ conditions and associated costs.
Southport receives letter from ‘Friends of the Earth’
Southport has a friend in the battle to protect Mother Earth. Friends of the Earth is an environmental protection group. On Aug. 4, FOE sent an email commending Southport for its pesticides regulations. The group also solicited Southport to support FOE’s initiative to defeat a proposed federal regulation. The group sought support in defeating House Resolution 7266 which would prohibit communities from adopting pesticide ordinances more restrictive than federal regulations.
Ames, Crocker finalists for Midcoast Athlete of the Year
For the 15th year, the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame has selected 10 finalists for the 2022 Student Athlete of the Year Award. Two of the nominees, Jaelyn Crocker and Kayden Ames, are representatives from Boothbay Region High School. The finalists are chosen from nominations (two boys and two girls...
Quilt raffle to help with church’s new roof
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Boothbay Harbor is holding a quilt raffle to raise extra money for a new roof. The full/queen size quilt is 100% cotton and was handmade by one of the church’s summer parishioners. Tickets are $5. The raffle lasts all summer and...
Future may include lighted Clifford Park ball fields
When the Clifford Park renovation is completed, the ball fields won’t have lights, but that may be a temporary situation. Town Manager Dan Bryer reported Aug. 10 during the Boothbay selectmen’s meeting, conduits had been installed providing a future option to light ball fields and power scoreboards. “It would take additional fundraising, but if we want lighted fields and an electronic scoreboard that option exists,” he said.
Boothbay Cornhole Classic set for Sept. 17
The second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. The round robin event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Maine (SOME) and organized by Wicked Cornhole and the Boothbay Charities Classic committee, which held a golf tournament and sports auction for the benefit of SOME for 30 years and raised over one million dollars.
29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue
Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
BRHS exploring golf team
Boothbay Region High School is exploring the option of having a high school club golf team that will meet 2-3 times per week beginning in September. Please contact Allan Crocker at the high school at allancrocker@aos98schools.org. Space is limited.
Saturday’s vintage car show fun for the entire family
Grandma will reminisce about cruising back in the sixties or seventies in one of the interesting Corvettes coming, mom and dad may like the ’57 XK140 OTS Jag convertible or ’46 Dodge pick-up, while kids twelve and under will carefully examine all entries to cast their vote for the coveted “Kid’s Pick” trophy.
What’s the Buzz? Kinky Boots Celebrates BEING YOU Triumphantly at MSMT
Sometimes to defend your very soul you have to be savage, not average. This is the just kind of savage grace exhibited in Kinky Boots. It is the “in your face, I’m here and I’m staying just as I am” courage that no one should have to wear to live on the earth- but many, many do.
