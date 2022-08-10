An Open Public Letter to Governor Murphy and Chief Justice Rabner about the use of the Christian Bible in Our Courts of Law

The Old Barracks in Trenton was built in 1758 during the French and Indian War to provide a place for soldiers to stay, rather than being quartered in private residences (a deeply unpopular policy and the basis of the 3rd Amendment). Since that time, it was used in the Revolutionary War by both British and Continental forces and also served as a hospital. The Barracks gained particular fame during the Battle of Trenton, where General George Washington captured the town which was occupied by Hessians soldiers, auxiliary troops in the pay of the British, on Christmas, 1776. This was the first truly significant victory for the colonists, as 1776 saw the British evacuate from Boston, but they captured and occupied New York and New Jersey that summer. Washington’s victory at Trenton and subsequent follow-up victory at Princeton brought a morale boost that saved an army which was on the verge of disintegration.

