Buffalo, NY

Young Buffalonians return from “Unleash Your Greatness” youth leadership conference

 2 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of young men from Buffalo returned to Mount Olive Baptist Church on Monday after an intense, three-day workshop.

The Unleash Your Greatness youth leadership conference was deemed a “life changing experience.” The conference included a resilience training workshop at Beaver Hollow, where participants were taught self-love and leadership skills.

Organizers said the young men made lasting friendships during the experience. The group will visit local colleges and the Northland Workforce Training Center next.

