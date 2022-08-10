Slashing Methane Emissions 30% By 2030 Could Be Key To Achieving Net Zero Targets — Here's What AgTech Companies Are Doing To Help

Read full article on original website
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
Labor to back new fossil fuel projects that ‘stack up’ economically and environmentally
The Albanese government will continue to support new fossil fuel projects so long as they “stack up” from an economic and environmental perspective, the federal resources minister says. Labor rejected the Greens’ demand that there be no new fossil fuel projects during negotiations over the climate bill. The...
About 25% Of US Electricity Comes From Renewable Energy Sources: Elon Musk Has One Word To Say About It
It's a no secret that Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his ventures are inclined toward upholding sustainable development. Musk on Friday, quote-tweeted a CleanTechnica story that said the U.S. now gets about a quarter of its electricity from renewable energy sources. The world's richest man called this "progress."
AOL Corp
Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues
For years, economists championed carbon pricing as the most economically efficient way to transition the energy sector to net zero — but that may no longer be the case. According to a new NBER working paper, carbon pricing policies such as carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs may not be better than other options.
Australian electricity companies not reducing emissions in line with Paris agreement goals, study finds
AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin among businesses study says not on track to meet global climate goals to limit heating to well below 2C
Phys.org
The US is making a big down payment on climate change. Here's what needs to come next
With the U.S. House expected to pass the most consequential climate change legislation in the nation's history on Friday, environmentalists and advocates are chilling the champagne for a surprise victory. Just a month ago, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appeared doomed after an apparent breakdown in Senate negotiations. But...
Aquahara, a German Solar Atmospheric Water Startup, Achieves a Product Development Milestone on Its Journey Towards Reaching Water Costs of 40 USD Per 1000 Gallons.
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Today, Aquahara Technology GmbH from Gilching near Munich, Germany, announced the initial test results of its pilot system using a liquid absorber and solar thermal energy to extract drinking water from air humidity near Marrakech in Morocco. With temperatures around 40 °C and air humidity as low as 25 % during the day, the system can produce 200 liters (50 gallons) of water per day, using 100 square meters (around 1000 square ft) of solar collectors. This means an Aquahara system offers an alternative water supply for millions of house owners who face the challenge of private water wells running dry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005216/en/ System components of Aquahara’s solar atmospheric water generator (Photo: Business Wire)
Goldman Sachs Analyst: Declining Price Trend Is Over Due To Low Oil Supplies, High Demand
Commodity prices have been behaving irrationally, according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS analyst, citing further unsustainable price increases. The Goldman Sachs Analysts: The analysts at Goldman Sachs originally issued a price target of $125 per barrel of oil in three months and $120 per barrel in 12 months, due to a combination of higher demand and low supply (h/t Wall Street Journal).
The SBTi Approves Burberry for Net-Zero Emissions Target
LONDON — A first for Burberry. The luxury British brand has become one of the first companies to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative for its net-zero emissions target.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot Burberry is aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 and is to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement. The net-zero target stems from a series of commitments across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions — scope 3 refers to Burberry’s extended supply...
dornob.com
BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative
Traditional cement production accounts for 8 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but the world isn’t exactly going to stop using concrete anytime soon. What’s the solution? A greener replacement. BioBased tiles might be just the thing we need, offering the strength and durability of conventional cement with a fraction of the waste and carbon emissions. Developed as a collaboration between StoneCycling and Biomason, the new material began as an experiment to imitate the way nature grows ultra-strong materials like coral.
Nanoprecise Sci Corp Launches NrgMonitor(TM) to Help Customers Reduce their Emissions & Carbon Footprint
GATESHEAD, England, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp – the world's leading Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider, has launched a new product: NrgMonitorTM, to help manufacturers & operators track their energy efficiency and carbon footprint along with condition monitoring of motor-driven equipment. This revolutionary product is a Sensor...
Q&A On The Energy Transition With Chart Industries CEO Jillian Evanko
In this informative Q&A session, we had the opportunity to speak with Chart Industries CEO, Jillian Evanko, about the energy transition and Ms. Evanko’s thoughts on energy solutions for the future. For a full transcript of the Q&A, please read below. The energy transition is a big topic of...
biztoc.com
6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy
Wind turbines now produce more power in the U.S. than the entire country used in 1950. Electric vehicles account for 5% of new-car sales, a tipping point that in other countries has led to 25% adoption within four years. Sources of energy like solar panels that seemed like anachronistic tree-hugger technology less than a decade ago.
Fast Company
Here’s what science says about electric cars and their impact on noise pollution
If everyone everywhere received a free electric vehicle at the same time—and owners were required to travel at really slow speeds across well-maintained roads—the world would sound different. But that doesn’t mean it would be quieter. People can have different feelings about the same sound. As the...
Phys.org
A new method boosts wind farms' energy output, without new equipment
Virtually all wind turbines, which produce more than 5 percent of the world's electricity, are controlled as if they were individual, free-standing units. In fact, the vast majority are part of larger wind farm installations involving dozens or even hundreds of turbines, whose wakes can affect each other. Now, engineers...
Phys.org
'Unacceptable costs': Savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health
Savanna burning projects in northern Australia provide economic benefits to Indigenous communities and claim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But our research suggests smoke from these projects is harming human health. Northern Australia's savannas cover about 25% of Australia's land mass. They're among the most flammable regions in the world...
biztoc.com
Africa Needs Conventional Fuels, Not Windmills and Solar Panels
The energy and climate goals that Western governments, the United Nations, and other organizations are pushing on Africa constitute a crippling blow to its economies. As the least developed region, Africa should unequivocally prioritize economic development. One would think that amid energy poverty in Africa, Western governments and “development” institutions would prioritize energy security for African countries over energy transition.
Nilit Report Cites Progress in Key Sustainability Initiatives
Click here to read the full article. Nilit, one of the world’s largest producers of nylon 6.6 fiber for apparel and owner of the Sensil sustainable brand, has published a progress report on the goals outlined a year ago in the company’s first sustainability report, “Making Nylon Sustainable.” The update details 2021 achievements in the areas of manufacturing product and social responsibility that are strategic components of Nilit’s comprehensive “Planet Promise” sustainability strategy. “Our first sustainability report was quite expansive, covering a full range of initiatives to reduce our own environmental footprint and provide the outstanding nylon 6.6 products that enable a...
