Wilmington, NC

WECT

TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will...
WECT

N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host historic hurricane program

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug. 16 concerning historic hurricanes that affected the state. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Southport Community Building at 223 E. Bay St., per the announcement. Doors will open at 6:30 for admission.
WECT

Pender Bridge of Hope to host inaugural fundraiser

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Pender Bridge of Hope announced that it will host its inaugural fundraiser on Sept. 22 at the Topsail Beach Historic Assemble Building. Per their announcement, the event will begin at 7 p.m. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Pender Bridge of Hope’s mission is to provide residents of...
WECT

Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched and...
bladenonline.com

Thompson Family Reunion Plans Announced

The descendants of Shade & Civil Thompson, & Jesse & Perci Boyett of Bladen County, will hold their family reunion on September 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Church is located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1:00...
WECT

Dr. Aswani Volety: UNCW’s new chancellor got an early start in education (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For Dr. Aswani Volety, accepting the offer to become the seventh chancellor in the history of UNC Wilmington was like coming home again. Dr. Volety had spent five years at the university between 2014-2019, as the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and then as Executive Director for Center for Marine Science, before moving to Elon University to become Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WECT

Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery. The film was...
WECT

Pet of the Week: Frisbee from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Frisbee was in the shelter for months, which caused her to get kennel-stressed. This stress eventually prevented her from being able to put on any weight. She is currently residing with a foster parent who says that Frisbee is doing great and getting along very well with other dogs.
wraltechwire.com

Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy

WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
WECT

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Food Bank needs help with new building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 66,000 people depend on the services on a daily basis, including 16,000 children. Now the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina could use some help of its own. Construction on a new building for the non-profit is underway but there’s a relatively small...
WECT

A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city would...
WECT

Elizabethtown VFW Post is collecting items to aid Kentucky flood victims

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown VFW Post 8062 is collecting donated items to be sent to aid Kentucky residents as they recover from the flooding at their location of 109 Hill Street. Residents can drop off the following:. Water. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary products,...
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
columbuscountynews.com

Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers

Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
