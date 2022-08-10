Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Hobart Police ask for help finding three
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month. In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as “BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE.”. Police said the four...
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
'Got fooled': Man scams chocolate shop after pretending to check for carbon monoxide leak
The employees fell for his story and the man made away with $170.
cwbchicago.com
Two dogs missing after thief steals social media influencer’s Porsche in River North
A social media influencer is heartbroken after someone stole her Porsche SUV from River North with her two beloved dogs inside. “My dogs are everything to me,” the woman, known as Evolve With Kay, wrote on Instagram. “Please if you have any information on their whereabouts please txt.”
hometownnewsnow.com
Mom Accused of Abandoning Children
(La Porte, IN) - A LaPorte woman could face time in prison after she allegedly deserted her children. Jennifer Olsen, 39, is charged with the neglect of a dependent. About a month ago, police responded to the 200 block of State Street, where six children were inside the home. The...
Burglary crew fools couple, ransacks home: police
The Cook County sheriff is warning about a crew of burglars who stole from an elderly couple after distracting them on Chicago’s Northwest Side this week.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago Police have issued a community alert after multiple women came forward this summer, sharing similar stories that of a man downtown that came up behind them and groped them. Authorities say a suspect described as wearing a white helmet, blue polo shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses riding an electric...
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
Attorney: City was aware of police misconduct while spending millions to defend cops in court
The City of Chicago has just released an unredacted, 33-page report on the conduct of police officers. Attorney Joel Flaxman said the report shows the city was aware of police misconduct — but spent millions in court to defend lawsuits against cops.
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
Suburban parents outraged after day care doesn’t disclose employee’s grooming arrest
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Parents in Naperville are outraged after a day care chose not to tell them about an employee’s grooming arrest back in June. James Wood, 35, of Darien, was arrested on June 30 at the Bright Horizons Naperville location after being employed as a substitute teacher and camp counselor. He worked there for […]
Tips for protection as catalytic converter thefts rise in Chicago
Chicago police are urging the public not to approach anyone attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Instead, a local auto shop has some tips to protect your vehicle.
blockclubchicago.org
A West Side Smokehouse Where Teens Learn To Cook Needs Help Reopening After Someone Stole Its Generators
NORTH LAWNDALE — A West Side smokehouse founded as an apprenticeship program for local youth has been forced to close after burglars made off with equipment needed for the restaurant to run. The restaurant, 5th Ave Smokers, opened in 2021 on a formerly vacant lot at 712 S. Kildare...
Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
Investigators recommend that Chicago police sergeant who worked under convicted ex-cop Ronald Watts be fired
CHICAGO — Victims of disgraced police Sergeant Ronald Watts spoke on Friday following the release of a report that recommended an officer who worked under Watts should have been fired. On Friday, a news conference was held by the attorneys of some of Watts’ victims to respond to the report by the Civilian Office of […]
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
