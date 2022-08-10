ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney pushing for more playing time in year two

By Matt Belz
 2 days ago

Sophomore linebacker Jake Chaney is looking to use his time on special teams last year as a jumping-off point for the 2022 season.

The son of a high school coach, and former Florida State defensive lineman, Jake Chaney has been around football his entire life.

But as a former three-star recruit out of Lehigh Acres (Fla.), Chaney knew nothing would be handed to him when he committed to play football for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Coming from a talent-rich state like Florida, Chaney chose Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Vanderbilt, representing one of the first commits in the 2021 recruiting class.

After enrolling early to participate in spring ball last season, Chaney understood it would be an uphill battle to find playing time with Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn returning, but that didn't stop him from putting in the work to improve and prepare to be ready. "I came in level-headed. Like I knew there is no way I'm really playing over Jack and Leo," Chaney told All Badgers. "I came in to learn from them."

And learn from them he did. So much so that Chaney caught the eye of last year's special teams coordinator, Chris Haering, despite not playing in the team's first three games.

Haering approached Chaney about helping the team out on special teams leading up to the Notre Dame game. From that point forward, Chaney played in the final nine games of the season, working primarily on special teams with the kickoff units.

"It was a blessing that coach Haering gave me the opportunity to play special teams last year. Especially coming off of injury," Chaney said on football media day. The 5-foot-11 linebacker believes that he learned to be more physical from his time on special teams, saying, "having somebody running full speed at you, they are maybe 230+ and trying to knock your head off, that made me understand that I can play way more physical on defense."

Chaney finished last year with one tackle in the Army game but was one of only three true freshmen to not redshirt a season ago, joining Braelon Allen and Hunter Wohler in that distinction.

For largely a developmental program, when freshmen do not redshirt it has traditionally been a sign that the staff believes that the player is not only ready to contribute but could be in line for a bigger role the following season. For example, the last two linebackers to not redshirt as freshmen were Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, both of whom started as sophomores.

With running back Braelon Allen and safety Hunter Wohler each expected to start at their respective positions this year, could Chaney also land a starting job at inside linebacker?

On Monday, the sophomore opened the team portion of Wisconsin's fall practice with the first-team defense, working alongside fellow sophomore Jordan Turner as the top pairing. Chaney had a pretty blitz through the middle of the offensive line, forcing an incomplete pass during practice, and also made multiple tackles in team drills.

Juniors Tate Grass and Maema Njongmeta also received first-team reps in practice, and Paul Chryst noted that the staff is still trying different combinations. However, the fact that Chaney is receiving first-team opportunities is notable.

With the race at inside linebacker still wide-open through the first week of fall camp, it will be interesting to see if Chaney can use his time on special teams a year ago to earn a spot in the two-deep ahead of the opener against Illinois State.

