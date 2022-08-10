Read full article on original website
Recommended Websites to Practice Selenium and Test Automation
I am working as a software test engineer since 2010. Selenium was very new when I migrated to selenium. My journey started with Selenium 1 and Selenium IDE. I do not know when I transited from Selenium 1 to Selenium WebDriver. And now we use Appium to test mobile apps.
Microsoft 365 update will create a new way to drive employee productivity
Microsoft is rolling out a new dashboard that will highlight metrics like usage, in-product feedback, and Net Promoter Score values, in a move the company hopes will help make monitoring usage easier for IT admins. The tech giant has responded to comments that large organizations find it challenging to monitor...
Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results
What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
How to track your Amazon order on your phone or desktop
Waiting for your favorite Amazon orders to arrive can get tiring at times. While Amazon offers an estimated delivery date during the ordering process, you can track your package once the seller ships it. You can use the Amazon mobile app or website on your computer to check if the product has arrived at the local courier office or is still stuck in another state.
Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?
Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Advanced Micro Devices 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Advanced Micro Devices AMD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.54%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion. Buying $1000 In AMD: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMD stock...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Speed and security are critical for today's mobile workforce. Here are some tools that can make it easier.
An increasingly mobile workforce creates challenges for organizations. Speed, performance, and security are all top issues to address. Companies can turn to several technology tools to help their organizations run efficiently in this environment. The business world is entering a new frontier where mobility rules. Navigating through this shift, companies...
Meta injecting code into websites to track its users, research says
Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has been rewriting websites its users visit, letting the company follow them across the web after they click links in its apps, according to new research from an ex-Google engineer. The two apps have been taking advantage of the fact that users who...
Metrics, logs, and lineage: 3 Key Elements of Data Observability
Businesses tend to want to use data in exciting, high-risk-high-reward ways. They want the technology and automation that can process and analyze higher volumes of data. But as they implement new tools, there’s risk involved. Specifically, the risk of end users noticing or being inconvenienced when changes occur to the data pipeline. Ideally, new sources of data could onboard, new transformations could be written, existing transformations could be extended, and useless data end-of-life’d; all without the end users giving it a second thought.
Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base
Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
A Look At Bitcoin Heading Into The Weekend: What's Next For The Apex Cryptocurrency?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Friday’s trading session. The crypto has been unusually quiet over the month of August, trading mostly sideways between about $22,700 and $24,300. The long-term consolidation within the horizontal pattern has helped Bitcoin to cool its relative strength index (RSI), which reached about...
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock
Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
An Introduction to JavaScript Web Workers
Have you ever needed to run code in the browser that took so long to run your application became unresponsive for a while? With HTML5 web workers, you never need to experience that again. Web workers allow you to separate long-running code and run it independently of other code running...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
